Denzel Washington & Mark Wahlberg's 2013 Action Comedy Gets Second Life On Prime Video

Denzel Washington is one of the most accomplished actors in Hollywood history, and a rare example of a star who has maintained a commitment to challenging roles that showcase his unique talent. He was outstanding in Joel Coen's 2021 expressionist nightmare "The Tragedy of Macbeth" and in a 2016 adaptation of August Wilson's "Fences," which, while it was a flop, remains Denzel's favorite movie role. But we'd all be kidding ourselves if we didn't acknowledge our insatiable appetite for watching Denzel Washington punch and shoot his way through an action movie.

The veteran star has proved his ability to hand out beatdowns even as a 70-year-old with his "Equalizer" trilogy. But Washington also has some lesser-known action outings that, while not quite as viscerally satisfying as his "Equalizer" movies (or Tony Scott's "Man on Fire"), are still a heck of a lot of fun.

Take "2 Guns," for example. This 2013 buddy cop actioner saw Denzel team up with Mark Wahlberg for a perfectly entertaining movie that was somewhat overlooked. It saw Washington play DEA Special Agent Robert "Bobby Beans" Trench opposite Wahlberg's U.S. Naval Intelligence Officer "Stig" Stigman, both of whom are undercover and both of whom are none the wiser as to their partner's true identity. The movie wasn't exactly a mega-hit, but it made a decent amount at the box office, even if critics weren't ecstatic. Thankfully, the film is getting another chance over on Prime Video, where "2 Guns" has made it into the most-watched films chart.

