Prime Video's New No. 1 Movie Features The Boys' Homelander Actor As The Villain
He's spent the last six years putting the fear in fans of superhero shows, courtesy of a milk addiction and a dead-eyed stare that comes with laser vision, but now, "The Boys" award-nominated villain, Antony Starr, has gone bad in a feature-length film over at Prime Video. And according to FlixPatrol, this movie has quickly shot to the streaming service's number one spot.
Joining the niche genre of presidential protagonists that get up to their elbows in an action-packed story is Viola Davis in "G20." Directed by Patricia Riggen, the film sees Davis as US President and Army veteran Danielle Sutton, who gets caught up in a hostage situation during the G20 summit. Heading up the operation of holding world leaders at gunpoint is Rutledge (Starr), a former Australian Special Forces operative who is willing to send the free world into chaos if his demands aren't met.
Tapping into the classic action movies of the '90s like "Die Hard" and "Under Siege," "G20" is also following the recently dwindled sub-genre of presidential action heroes taking on the bad guys like "White House Down" and "Olympus Has Fallen." Clearly, there's something about it that has drawn attention of viewers that have thrown "G20" to the most watched bit of content in Prime Video's charts, beating the likes of "Bosch: Legacy" and the third season of "Wheel of Time." It's just a shame that the critical reception isn't quite so warm.
Critics are 50/50 with Antony Starr's G20
While it's likely that President Sutton might not be entering the list of the best movie presidents, the common consensus from critics is that Davis' performance as the Commander in Chief in "G20" opposite Starr is the film's highlight standing on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 57%. Taking the good with the bad, Wendy Ide of The Observer said, "Yep, we're deep into fantasy territory with this preposterous, dumb-as-rocks action picture. Redeeming it slightly is the consistently impressive Viola Davis," while Daniel Rester of Flickering Myth said, "Despite the strong performances by Davis and Starr, G20 is a streaming film unworthy of their talents."
It comes as no surprise that Starr manages to bring the deviousness as the scorned soldier with an axe to grind, given that he's spent so long in "The Boys" as a super-fast force of terror regularly bubbling over. While it might not pack as much of a punch as his star-spangled psychopath in that show, it should tide fans of Starr over until he returns for what will be the final season of "The Boys" in 2026. Should you want to see more of what he's capable of, there's also Starr's sinfully overlooked series "Banshee" that saw him play a very different kind of killer and do so brilliantly. Overall it's safe to say that Starr really is good at being bad no matter what he's in.