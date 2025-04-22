Prime Video's New No. 1 Movie Features The Boys' Homelander Actor As The Villain

He's spent the last six years putting the fear in fans of superhero shows, courtesy of a milk addiction and a dead-eyed stare that comes with laser vision, but now, "The Boys" award-nominated villain, Antony Starr, has gone bad in a feature-length film over at Prime Video. And according to FlixPatrol, this movie has quickly shot to the streaming service's number one spot.

Joining the niche genre of presidential protagonists that get up to their elbows in an action-packed story is Viola Davis in "G20." Directed by Patricia Riggen, the film sees Davis as US President and Army veteran Danielle Sutton, who gets caught up in a hostage situation during the G20 summit. Heading up the operation of holding world leaders at gunpoint is Rutledge (Starr), a former Australian Special Forces operative who is willing to send the free world into chaos if his demands aren't met.

Tapping into the classic action movies of the '90s like "Die Hard" and "Under Siege," "G20" is also following the recently dwindled sub-genre of presidential action heroes taking on the bad guys like "White House Down" and "Olympus Has Fallen." Clearly, there's something about it that has drawn attention of viewers that have thrown "G20" to the most watched bit of content in Prime Video's charts, beating the likes of "Bosch: Legacy" and the third season of "Wheel of Time." It's just a shame that the critical reception isn't quite so warm.

