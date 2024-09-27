Denzel Washington's Favorite Movie Role Was In A 2017 Flop

With nine Oscar nominations and two wins, Denzel Washington's legacy as one of the finest actors in Hollywood is well-established. But even without the accolades, the man's talent speaks for itself. Often this is literally the case. Alfred Hitchcock once told Francois Truffaut, "The chief requisite for an actor is the ability to do nothing well" — something that frequent Hitch collaborator James Stewart had down to a tee. Even Stewart's quiet charisma arguably can't quite match Denzel's effortless magnetism, though. The man can make doing nothing look good like no other. But he can also do a lot when required, and has demonstrated his adaptability across one of the most impressive filmographies in Hollywood.

In 2017, Washington spoke to The Inquirer about his approach to acting at the age of 60. "I'm trying to get better," Washington told the outlet, "This ain't dress rehearsal. I really don't know how many years I have left on this planet, so I just want to maximize the effort and utilize the gifts I've been given." While his "Equalizer" films might not speak to that sentiment, there are several projects in the actor's recent filmography that do. In 2021, for example, Washington played the lead role in Joel Coen's expressionist nightmare "The Tragedy of Macbeth" after previously directing and starring in an adaptation of August Wilson's "Fences" in 2016 — both of which were critically acclaimed and among his highest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes.

As such, it would be a reasonable guess to say that, if Washington were to pick his favorite role, it might be in one of these celebrated efforts. However, such a guess would be entirely wrong.