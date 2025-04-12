James McAvoy's Twisted 2024 Horror Movie Is Stealing The Spotlight On Prime Video

In 2022, Danish filmmaker Christian Tafdrup delivered one of the most disturbing horror films of modern times with "Speak No Evil." Tafdrup, who co-wrote the movie with his brother, Mads, didn't want to rely on gore to upset audiences. In fact, he didn't want to rely on any established tropes of the horror genre in order to achieve his desired effect, instead constructing a truly unique and deeply troubling film that haunted viewers not only for the bleak events contained therein, but for its social commentary. Specifically, Tafdrup wanted to interrogate humanity's widespread aversion to interpersonal conflict and show how a dogged commitment to maintaining a polite social manner can have disastrous consequences.

Of course, the consequences depicted in "Speak No Evil" were a tad more disastrous than any of us will ever experience. One notorious scene actually managed to speak so much evil that it immediately became an unpleasant core memory for anybody who witnessed it. But, the central idea of our often uncontrollable desire to maintain a polite social sphere leading to horrific outcomes was really the most upsetting part of "Speak No Evil."

Then, Hollywood decided that this uniquely effective horror film needed to be almost immediately remade. We've seen how this story plays out a hundred times, and as such hopes weren't exactly high. But when James Watkins' version of "Speak No Evil" arrived in 2024, fans of the original were pleasantly surprised. The Blumhouse-backed remake was actually decent, and some critics even praised it for simultaneously doing the original justice while adding its own twist. It also had a career-best performance from James McAvoy, which is probably the one element of the remake that the original just couldn't match.

Now, less than a year after it was released, the "Speak No Evil" remake is having a bit of a streaming renaissance over on Prime Video, where viewers have managed to send it into the most-watched film charts.