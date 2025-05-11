The Pictures In Booth's Office On Bones Have A Hidden Meaning

Seeley Booth, who always carried three specific items in his pockets, was born in Philadelphia but grew up in Pittsburgh and his office pays tribute to his background, with a black-and-white photo on his desk that depicts the Philadelphia Flyers. A Pittsburgh Penguins jersey hanging in his office also speaks to both his youth spent in the Pennsylvanian city as well as his love of sports. But the other photo on Agent Booth's desk might just represent something deeper about the character.

The photo is a signed portrait of Bobby Orr, a legendary former hockey player who competed in the National Hockey League for 12 seasons, first as part of the Boston Bruins, then with the Chicago Blackhawks. At first, it might seem odd to have a signed portrait of a player who had nothing to do with any Pennsylvania NHL team. But it's perhaps what Orr was known for outside of the sport that made him a hero of Booth's.

It's never confirmed exactly how old Booth is, but Orr retired as a professional player in 1978 and Booth was almost certainly too young to have remembered watching him during his heyday. This suggests that Booth admires Orr for other reasons. The hockey legend is known for being magnanimous, supporting other former players with rehab and even giving ex-Bruins trainer John "Frosty" Forristall a place to stay after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. Since Booth is a good guy with some notable vices and flaws and some troubling memories of his time as a Special Forces sniper & Army Ranger (Boreanaz underwent high-pressure sniper training for the role), perhaps Orr represents a standard to which he can aspire.

