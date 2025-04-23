Does The Accountant 2 Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
Nearly a decade after the original movie became an unexpected hit for Warner Bros., Ben Affleck is finally back as Christian Wolff in "The Accountant 2." Despite coming out way back in 2016, director Gavin O'Connor's "The Accountant" remains a fan-favorite, having recently topped Netflix's charts more than eight years after its release. At long last, Affleck and O'Connor are back in the saddle, with the sequel made possible by Amazon MGM Studios this time around. The question is, are they really leaning into building out a franchise here? Is this movie going to feature the modern franchise trope of including some sort of credits scene?
Post-credits scenes have become all the rage in recent years — and it's not just superhero movies, either. Ryan Coogler's recent vampire movie "Sinners" has multiple credits scenes, for example. It's just become a part of populist filmmaking in the 2010s and 2020s. So one might reasonably wonder if the long-awaited sequel to "The Accountant" has any such scenes. We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide for viewers on that front. Seriously, we will not be spoiling any aspect of the movie here, so proceed without fear.
How many post-credits scenes does The Accountant 2 have?
Put simply, none. There are no credits scenes of any kind attached to "The Accountant 2." Once the credits roll, the movie is over. Simple as that. There is no cute tag involving any of the characters, no threads that need to be tied up, no setups for things that might come later. That's not to say that "The Accountant 3" can't happen at some point, but there's nothing extra after the credits to indicate that is in the cards. Once the credits begin to roll, viewers can make a break for the lobby.
"The Accountant 2" has been met with generally favorite reviews so far, and you can read /Film's review from SXSW right here. Aside from Affleck, Jon Bernthal also returns as Brax, with Cynthia Addai-Robinson reprising her role as Marybeth Medina. J.K. Simmons is also returning, though his role will be brief this time around, as was revealed in the trailer. The synopsis for the sequel reads as follows:
Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to "find the accountant," Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.
"The Accountant 2" hits theaters on April 25, 2025.