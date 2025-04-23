Does The Accountant 2 Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Nearly a decade after the original movie became an unexpected hit for Warner Bros., Ben Affleck is finally back as Christian Wolff in "The Accountant 2." Despite coming out way back in 2016, director Gavin O'Connor's "The Accountant" remains a fan-favorite, having recently topped Netflix's charts more than eight years after its release. At long last, Affleck and O'Connor are back in the saddle, with the sequel made possible by Amazon MGM Studios this time around. The question is, are they really leaning into building out a franchise here? Is this movie going to feature the modern franchise trope of including some sort of credits scene?

Post-credits scenes have become all the rage in recent years — and it's not just superhero movies, either. Ryan Coogler's recent vampire movie "Sinners" has multiple credits scenes, for example. It's just become a part of populist filmmaking in the 2010s and 2020s. So one might reasonably wonder if the long-awaited sequel to "The Accountant" has any such scenes. We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide for viewers on that front. Seriously, we will not be spoiling any aspect of the movie here, so proceed without fear.