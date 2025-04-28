The Real Reason Sonequa Martin-Green's Sasha Died In The Walking Dead Season 7

This post contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" seasons 7 and 8.

Introduced in season 3 as Tyreese's (Chad Coleman) cool, tough sister, Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) quickly gets thrown through the ringer: She nearly dies from the flu, gets captured by cannibals, her boyfriend gets eaten by said cannibals, her brother Tyreese gets bitten by a walker, and then she has to watch as her new boyfriend is beaten to death with a bat.

While poor Sasha never caught a break, season 7's big villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was able to catch her. By the end of the seventh season, Sasha is taken prisoner in Negan's camp, and she realizes that Negan will use her as a hostage to further control Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) group. Sasha thusly asks the cowardly double-agent Eugene (Josh McDermitt) to sneak her a weapon to use against Negan, but Eugene only offers her a suicide pill.

When Negan decides to put Sasha into a coffin as part of a theatrical demonstration to Rick's crew, Sasha goes in willingly and discreetly swallows the pill once she's in there. By the time Negan opens the casket again, Sasha has already turned into a walker. She doesn't manage to bite Negan as planned, but she does at least get to kill his henchman Roy (C. Thomas Howell). She also creates a convenient distraction for Rick's group to take advantage of, allowing them to fight back against Negan with the element of surprise.

Do Sasha's actions end the war? Sadly no, but they do help turn the tide a little. It takes another 16 episodes for Negan to be properly defeated, but at least Sasha gives Rick's crew a win after a long season full of Ls. But why did the character meet her maker in season 7 to begin with?