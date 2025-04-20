The Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman Regrets Killing Off One Character Too Soon

When Variety asked Coleman about Tyreese's death in 2015, the actor acknowledged the common fan sentiment that the TV version of the character was on "borrowed time" due to his early death in the comics: "I'm such a seasoned vet at this, I'm never not in a place of 'It's gonna come one day,'" Coleman explained. "The thing I always carry with me is when Stringer Bell got killed off on 'The Wire' it was like, 'OK, all bets are off, anybody can go.' He was the most popular character on the show."

Coleman also mentioned that Daryl (Norman Reedus) was a TV-only "Walking Dead" character who took on a lot of Tyreese's role from the comics, which limited what the show could and couldn't do with Tyreese. Still, it seems there were no hard feelings, although Coleman jokingly challenged the showrunners to attempt an even bolder character death at the time:

"Here's my volley shot to Scott Gimple and Robert Kirkman: I dare you to kill Daryl. Or kill [Andrew Lincoln's character] Rick. Really turn them on their heads. [laughs] It's not gonna happen. But I really felt anybody else, we're all susceptible."

So, who had the better death: Tyreese in the comics or the show? The obvious answer is the former, who at least died in a dramatic way that was connected to the larger storyline. Still, I do appreciate the latter version's death for how it underlines a central lesson in the series: Anyone really can die at any moment, even if there's no big war going on. His death serves as a scary reminder that you can be vigilant in this universe for 99% of your waking hours, but all you need is to drop your guard for two seconds to lose it all. Poor Carl (Chandler Riggs) would learn the same lesson three seasons later.

