The Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman Regrets Killing Off One Character Too Soon
If you were an actor in the 2010s looking for job security, "The Walking Dead" was not the show for you. The series was famous for killing major characters in a way that makes rewatching the early seasons extra depressing. You'll be enjoying a season 1 scene with Andrea (Laurie Holden), Dale (Jeffrey DeMunn), Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies), and Shane (Jon Bernthal), only to remember that not a single one of them made it past season 3. Some characters did manage to stick around for surprisingly long, like Carol (Melissa McBride) or Daryl (Norman Reedus), but most people on the show only stuck around for two or three seasons tops.
Case in point: Tyreese (Chad Coleman) was introduced midway through season 3 before being killed off halfway through season 5. Admittedly, though, casual fans didn't have much hope for Tyreese in particular, given the early seasons' suspicious tendency of killing off established Black characters just as new Black characters joined the crew. (Rest in peace, Robert Singleton's T-Bone and Vincent M. Ward's Oscar!) Be that as it may, even the man largely — but not entirely — responsible for Tyreese's demise on the TV show has some regrets about it.
Robert Kirkman wishes he hadn't killed Tyreese off
Like other viewers, those who'd read the "Walking Dead" comics didn't have high hopes for Tyreese on the TV adaptation, given he was introduced at the same general point in the story he was killed off in the comics. That's right: In the comics, Tyreese is introduced right after Shane's death, which happens in the very first volume. He then serves as Rick's right-hand man until Volume 12, where his head is sliced off by the Governor's katana, not unlike Hershel (Scott Wilson) in the TV show. When the TV version of Tyreese survived the whole war against the Governor (David Morrissey), fans hoped it meant he'd stick around long-term.
Instead, Tyreese wound up dying in the season 5b premiere, and in a pretty random manner too. "What Happened and What's Going On" is an unassuming episode until Tyreese is sneak-attacked by a common walker. It's something Tyreese would normally handle with ease; too bad the walker attacks during the rare handful of seconds where the character lets his guard down.
When asked if he regrets any deaths he's written at the 2022 Comic-Con (as reported on by Cinemablend), "The Walking Dead" comic book creator and show producer Robert Kirkman replied, "I wish I was still writing Tyreese. Yeah, that's a character I really enjoyed. You know, I wish I was still writing Tyreese on the show. But, it didn't keep him alive." Of course, the person most responsible for Tyreese's death on the "Walking Dead" TV series was Scott Gimple, who served as showrunner on seasons 4 through 8.
Who had the better death: Tyreese in the Walking Dead comics or the show?
When Variety asked Coleman about Tyreese's death in 2015, the actor acknowledged the common fan sentiment that the TV version of the character was on "borrowed time" due to his early death in the comics: "I'm such a seasoned vet at this, I'm never not in a place of 'It's gonna come one day,'" Coleman explained. "The thing I always carry with me is when Stringer Bell got killed off on 'The Wire' it was like, 'OK, all bets are off, anybody can go.' He was the most popular character on the show."
Coleman also mentioned that Daryl (Norman Reedus) was a TV-only "Walking Dead" character who took on a lot of Tyreese's role from the comics, which limited what the show could and couldn't do with Tyreese. Still, it seems there were no hard feelings, although Coleman jokingly challenged the showrunners to attempt an even bolder character death at the time:
"Here's my volley shot to Scott Gimple and Robert Kirkman: I dare you to kill Daryl. Or kill [Andrew Lincoln's character] Rick. Really turn them on their heads. [laughs] It's not gonna happen. But I really felt anybody else, we're all susceptible."
So, who had the better death: Tyreese in the comics or the show? The obvious answer is the former, who at least died in a dramatic way that was connected to the larger storyline. Still, I do appreciate the latter version's death for how it underlines a central lesson in the series: Anyone really can die at any moment, even if there's no big war going on. His death serves as a scary reminder that you can be vigilant in this universe for 99% of your waking hours, but all you need is to drop your guard for two seconds to lose it all. Poor Carl (Chandler Riggs) would learn the same lesson three seasons later.