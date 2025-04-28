Heather Glenn's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Status Confirmed By Showrunner
Warning! Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" follow.
"Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 spared Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), unlike the unlucky Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). Still, Foggy's death made her leave New York City and Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) life. "Born Again" featured Matt finding a new girlfriend, therapist Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva).
Heather is no fan of vigilantes, distrusting people who need to wear masks. Her opinion is solidified when she's almost murdered by the costumed serial killer Muse (even though Matt, as Daredevil, helps save her). The bleak ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 includes NYC Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) offering Heather a job as his administration's Commissioner of Mental Health. Heather accepts, because she's blind to Fisk's true criminal nature. (It's still a bit of an open question if that blindness is ignorant or willful.)
If there was any doubt after the season finale, "Born Again" showrunner Dario Scardapane confirmed that Heather will not be fighting by Daredevil's side to liberate New York. She's thrown in with the people the city needs liberating from, and that's where she'll start in "Born Again" season 2.
In a recent interview with TV Insider, Scardapane confirmed the ensemble of "Born Again" season 2 will be split into two camps: Daredevil's resistance and the Kingpin's City Hall. Tellingly, Scardapane also calls Heather Matt's "ex." They never got a full break-up scene, but a delirious Matt (when recovering from a gunshot wound) accidentally called Heather "Karen." Matt got his wish, since Karen Page herself returned in the season one finale, and it looks like she'll be back full-time in season 2.
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will feature Heather working for Wilson Fisk
Heather's job in the Fisk administration didn't come out of nowhere. In the earlier episodes of "Daredevil: Born Again," Wilson and his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) attend couples' therapy with Dr. Glenn. It seems Fisk was sufficiently impressed by her performance (and appreciates her shared hatred of vigilantes), hence his hiring her. As for the ethics of a therapist accepting a job offer from a former patient? The Kingpin has broken a lot of graver rules than that!
In an interview with Collider, Levieva noted that Heather has an "affinity" for Fisk. His conduct in their sessions made her more trusting of him, not wary.
"It's a crazy thing to say, but it felt like there was a level of honesty about his persona that was present, and I think [Heather] also sensed that Vanessa is not being fully honest," explained Levieva. However, she added that the true nature of the Fisks would probably repulse Heather. "Were [Heather] to find out the exact details of the enterprise, she probably would turn away. The front of the enterprise is quite attractive right now."
In "Born Again" season 2, if Heather's character is going to have an arc, she will need to be confronted with the reality of Wilson Fisk. But more than that, she also needs to learn that Matt is Daredevil. Her disapproval of Daredevil was an early splinter in her and Matt's relationship; would learning the truth convince her she's wrong or turn her against Matt even more? She's said she wants to explore Daredevil's psychology, too, and she can only do that if she has the full picture of who he is.
"Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 is streaming on Disney+. Season 2 is in production.