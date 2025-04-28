Heather Glenn's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Status Confirmed By Showrunner

Heather's job in the Fisk administration didn't come out of nowhere. In the earlier episodes of "Daredevil: Born Again," Wilson and his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) attend couples' therapy with Dr. Glenn. It seems Fisk was sufficiently impressed by her performance (and appreciates her shared hatred of vigilantes), hence his hiring her. As for the ethics of a therapist accepting a job offer from a former patient? The Kingpin has broken a lot of graver rules than that!

In an interview with Collider, Levieva noted that Heather has an "affinity" for Fisk. His conduct in their sessions made her more trusting of him, not wary.

"It's a crazy thing to say, but it felt like there was a level of honesty about his persona that was present, and I think [Heather] also sensed that Vanessa is not being fully honest," explained Levieva. However, she added that the true nature of the Fisks would probably repulse Heather. "Were [Heather] to find out the exact details of the enterprise, she probably would turn away. The front of the enterprise is quite attractive right now."

In "Born Again" season 2, if Heather's character is going to have an arc, she will need to be confronted with the reality of Wilson Fisk. But more than that, she also needs to learn that Matt is Daredevil. Her disapproval of Daredevil was an early splinter in her and Matt's relationship; would learning the truth convince her she's wrong or turn her against Matt even more? She's said she wants to explore Daredevil's psychology, too, and she can only do that if she has the full picture of who he is.

"Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 is streaming on Disney+. Season 2 is in production.