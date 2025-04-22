A Superman Movie Sneak Peek May Have Spoiled The Debut Of A Major DC Comics Threat

James Gunn's "Superman" has the power to save or destroy an iconic movie studio, and as such, needs to deliver a truly worthwhile thrill-ride of a story. We already know that Nicholas Hoult is playing legendary Superman nemesis Lex Luthor, and that Supes will face off against some sort of giant kaiju in downtown Metropolis, as shown in the trailer. But he might face an even graver threat if a shot from the new behind-the-scenes featurette turns out to be what Twitter/X user Cris Parker thinks it is. "Is that Lex Luthor with a White Martian??"

The shot itself shows Lex Luthor standing on a moving platform alongside a strange alien figure whose physiology looks like a close match to the White Martians. This race of Martian shapeshifters has taken on several forms in the comics, but are typically depicted as large white beings with spindly limbs and ridges on their bodies — much like the unidentified character in this brief shot from the "Superman" sneak peek. They are enemies of J'onn J'onzz, aka Martian Manhunter, and his people, and are known as a savage race who have also frequently come into conflict with humans.

At this stage, nothing has been confirmed, and other theories posit that this mysterious figure is in fact Parasite or a version of Metamorpho. That said, as another user pointed out, a poster for Chocos was previously seen on the "Superman" set. In the comics, these cookies were a favorite of the Martian Manhunter, suggesting that Gunn at least has Martians on his mind. Whether that led him to introduce the White Martians into his inaugural DC Studio movie or not, it's certainly an intriguing prospect that should at least have die-hard DC fans interested, even if it doesn't do much for the film's overall appeal.

