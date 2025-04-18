New Superman Behind-The-Scenes Video Reveals Best Look Yet At New Heroes, Enemies, And Allies

Despite the enduring popularity of its title character, James Gunn's "Superman" has always felt like something of a risk ... but, oddly enough, that's a fitting position for the Big Blue Boy Scout to be in. It's fair to say that the "Aw shucks" goodness of Superman can seem a bit outdated in the year 2025, at a time when real-life heroes are pretty difficult to come by. Audiences could be forgiven for feeling a little jaded about the idea of good triumphing over evil and the world uniting behind an aspirational figure who simply does the right thing because, well, it's the right thing to do. But for every potential drawback for a movie like this, those very same qualities could be exactly what we need right now.

That's the tone that Gunn, DC Studios co-head Peter Safran, the cast, and the rest of the creative team of "Superman" are clearly trying to set with the latest behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming blockbuster (which was released by Warner Bros. earlier today). There's plenty of admiration and respect shown towards Richard Donner's original "Superman" film, a romantic sense of nostalgia for the role the titular comic book character has played in the lives of countless fans, and even star David Corenswet expressing some geeky love over Superman finally wearing the bright red trunks. Say what you will about the most recent "Superman" extended preview and the somewhat divisive reactions to the throwback look and feel of the movie, but DC Studios is clearly working overtime to sell audiences on a character that has often struggled to reach the same box office heights as Batman and especially its Marvel Studios rivals.

Is this fresh insight into the vision behind "Superman" enough to get you off the fence and firmly on the movie's side? Check out the footage above and decide for yourself. Oh, and pay extra close attention — you'll notice a few never-before-seen looks at various other characters populating the film, too.