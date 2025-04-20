One Key Sinners Scene Pays Tribute To A John Carpenter Horror Classic

This article contains spoilers for "Sinners."

Part of what's made vampires such impactful movie monsters for the better part of the past century is seeing how these bloodsuckers have evolved in tandem with the medium they've thrived in. Their cinematic immortality serves as preserved legends for the next wave of filmmakers to not only learn from, but expand upon. You can glean so much from the creative gap between Carl Theodor Dreyer's "Vampyr" and Terence Fisher's "Horror of Dracula," as much as you can the stretch between Kathryn Bigelow's "Near Dark" and Ana Lily Amirpour's "A Girl Walk Home Alone at Night." Even "Nosferatu" most recently had a visual conversation about its shared legacy between F.W. Murnau and Robert Eggers.

It's safe to say that any conversation about the most prolific vampire movies of the 2020s would be nigh impossible without the inclusion of Ryan Coogler's "Sinners." /Film's Jeremy Mathai had nothing but the utmost praise for Coogler's ambitious horror epic in his review and I couldn't agree more. "Sinners" is such a visually and sonically stirring piece of entertainment with a whole lot of bite. It's clear that Coogler wanted to go for more than a traditional vampire movie, as the film is a western, horror movie, blues musical, and creature feature all rolled into one.

Coogler's work, aside from his debut feature "Fruitvale Station," has primarily existed in the realm of adaptation. But what makes him an interesting filmmaker, however, is how he's able to present familiar characters, settings, and themes in a package that feels as if he's telling these stories for the very first time. "Creed" and "Black Panther" are so singular in their existence. "Sinners" feels especially noteworthy because there are so many influences infused with its DNA, yet comes out on the other side as a wholly original piece of filmmaking that the next generation will use as inspiration.

You can see glimpses of everything from Robert Rodriguez ("From Dusk Till Dawn") to Stephen King ("Salem's Lot") and Ernest R. Dickerson ("Demon Knight"), but there's one spectacular sequence in which Coogler pays homage to the great John Carpenter.