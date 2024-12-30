Why Director Robert Eggers Used Nosferatu Instead Of Dracula For His Horror Movie

Eggers first saw the original "Nosferatu" when he was nine-years-old, growing up in New Hampshire. As he browsed his school library, he stumbled upon a vampire book that had Orlok on its cover, so then his mother rented the movie for him via a local video store. Eggers recalled his first time watching it during a conversation with Willem Dafoe (who plays Van Helsing analogue Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz in Eggers' "Nosferatu") for GQ:

"We had to mail order it, because there was no internet, no Amazon. When it finally came I was very excited, it's funny because the VHS had no sound, there was literally no score on it. And I think the movie might not have had the same effect on me had it had a cheesy organ or synth score, but I was watching it utterly silent."

The movie impacted him so much that while in high school, he even staged a "Nosferatu" play with his classmate (and future theater director) Ashley Kelly Tata. Eggers starred as Orlok, and the production featured black-and-white painted sets and make-up to mimic the look of the film. Eggers' "Nosferatu" film is in color, but he and cinematographer Jarin Blaschke light the film's nighttime scenes in almost greyscale, making them look beautifully drained of color (see below):

Focus Features

This "Nosferatu" play then attracted the attention of theater director Edward Langlois, who invited Eggers and Tata to stage it at his Edwin Booth Theatre in Dover, New Hampshire that summer. The experience "made me sure this [theater design and later film direction] was what I wanted to do with my career," recalled Eggers to Dafoe.

So, clearly, Eggers likes "Nosferatu" a lot. Him remaking it is akin to Peter Jackson remaking "King Kong," the movie that most inspired that filmmaker in his childhood. But what about Murnau's film captivated Eggers? In the aforementioned GQ interview, he elaborated:

"[Shreck's] performance, and the atmosphere of that film, and Murnau and [screenwriter Henrik] Galeen taking 'Dracula' and turning it into this really simple fairy tale with lots of enigma, it hit me harder than any other 'Dracula' I had seen before then or since."

Eggers made similar comments in an interview with Screen Rant, where he said admired the simplicity of "Nosferatu" over the more specific period setting of "Dracula":

"As much as I love the novel, it is a little bit overstuffed with Victoriana. I think something about the Murnau adaptation is just a simple fairy tale. I actually think that simple fairy tale that is at the core of the Stoker novel is the thing that has made it so adaptable and so versatile and kept people so inspired over the past century."

Eggers' films make different historical eras feel tactile through extensive research and unglamorous (but excellently crafted) production design — "Nosferatu" is no different. Despite that, his film's narratives are fairly simple, like dark fairy tales. His feature debut "The Witch" was even subtitled as "A New-England Folktale," while Eggers' "The Northman" retells the legend of Amleth, a classic Viking revenge story.

As for "Nosferatu," all versions do move the story from England to Germany, where so many surviving fairy tales were first written by the Brothers Grimm. Orlok also brings a plague with him that Dracula does not, making him into an even greater and more archetypal evil. (It also more revoltingly strengthens the xenophobic readings of "Dracula," with some pinning Murnau's "Nosferatu" as symptomatic of the then-surging antisemitism in Weimar Germany due to the vampire's caricatured appearance.)

Like many other fairy tale villains, Orlok's undoing is fairly simple too. That ending is another reason for Eggers' love of "Nosferatu."