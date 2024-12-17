What Does Nosferatu Mean? A Guide To All Of Your Pressing Questions

Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu" resurrects a 102-year-old vampire who first appeared in F.W. Murnau's 1922 silent black-and-white film "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror." /Film's own review of Nouveau-"Nosferatu" raves about it as a truly terrifying horror picture, as scary to modern audiences as Murnau's was a century prior.

It's incredible that cinema is now old enough that certain classic films have endured for a century or more. Heck, the 100th birthday of "The Wizard of Oz" is only 15 years away. (In the meantime, you can celebrate the 85th birthday of the technicolor "Oz" with "Wicked: Part One.") However, "Nosferatu" is technically older than he appears — because the character is, in all but name, Count Dracula.

Now, the vampire himself is not named Dracula in Murnau's film (nor is he called "Nosferatu,") but rather Count Orlok (played by Max Shreck). The story follows the major beats of Bram Stoker's novel, though, aside from moving the setting from England to Germany. Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) — a barely renamed Jonathan Harker — is an estate agent who visits Orlok's Transylvanian castle. After some time in captivity, Hutter escapes, but Orlok follows him back to Germany across the sea. Orlok nearly ensnares Hutter's beloved too, but is ultimately defeated. Not with a stake through his cold heart, however, but by the rising sun, creating a now archetypal vampire weakness.

Werner Herzog's acclaimed 1979 in-color remake, "Nosferatu the Vampyre," dispels pretense that the movie isn't a "Dracula" adaptation and uses Stoker's character names (but also Murnau's German setting). Klaus Kinski's Nosferatu looks like Max Shreck's bald elfen Orlok, but he's called Dracula. Eggers' movie, on the other hand, goes back to Murnau's invented names.

If none of the vampires in any iteration of "Nosferatu" are actually named "Nosferatu," then why did the title stick? It's because the word itself is intrinsically tied to Stoker's "Dracula" novel, which popularized its association with vampires.