Tom Cruise Almost Made A Surprise Cameo In A Top Gun SNL Sketch With Val Kilmer

"Top Gun" star Tom Cruise has a memorable big screen history with Val Kilmer. Not only did the two actors rise to fame in the 1980s, but they played rivals in the blockbuster air combat film that would eventually result in a sequel that gave them a heartfelt reunion. That sequel also served as a fond farewell for Kilmer, who had been suffering from throat cancer but still managed to make a wonderful appearance in "Top Gun: Maverick," where his previously cocky character Tom "Iceman" Kazansky was suffering from the same ailment as Kilmer in real life, eventually dying in the movie years before Kilmer would actually pass away in 2025.

However, Cruise and Kilmer almost had a much different "Top Gun" reunion on the small screen over two decades earlier, thanks to "Saturday Night Live."

In a recent episode of "The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast," which is a must-listen for fans of "SNL," former cast member and writer Seth Meyers gathered "MacGruber" director Jorma Taccone, star Will Forte, and writer John Solomon to pay tribute to Val Kilmer, who played the action comedy's absurd, inappropriately named villain Dieter Von Cunth. They shared hilarious memories of working with Kilmer during that time, as well as even funnier personal anecdotes from time spent with Kilmer even after production was completed.

Aside from all the wonderful stories shared, perhaps the best revelation came during a discussion of Val Kilmer's last hosting stint on "SNL," which happened in December 2000. During that episode, there was a sketch that imagined Val Kilmer as Iceman in his later years, who was now working as a commercial airline pilot for Delta but still acting like he was in the high-speed jets of "Top Gun."

During the podcast, Meyers played a voice note from former "SNL" writer Michael Schur (creator of shows like "Parks & Recreation" and "The Good Place"), and he recalled working on that sketch with future "30 Rock" producer Robert Carlock, along with a memory of a surprise Tom Cruise cameo in the "Top Gun" sketch that came unbelievably close to happening. So what happened?