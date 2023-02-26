Val Kilmer's Return As Iceman In Top Gun: Maverick Made Tom Cruise Cry

When Tom Cruise gets choked up during his reunion scene with Val Kilmer in "Top Gun: Maverick," those are some real tears you're seeing in his eyes. Kilmer's return as Iceman, onetime rival of Maverick in the Top Gun program, is relegated to a single scene, but it's one that was packed with emotion for both moviegoers and Cruise as he was filming it.

In real life, Kilmer's speaking ability has been affected by throat cancer treatments; it's only toward the end of his scene that he we hear him utter a few lines of dialogue. Director Joseph Kosinski told USA Today that Kilmer's "voice was digitally altered and blended a little bit just for clarity" in "Top Gun: Maverick." Before Iceman stands up from his desk, speaks, and shares a hug with Maverick, Cruise's protagonist is left sitting across from him and the typed message, "It's time to let go."

Iceman, the fighter-pilot-turned-admiral, sits silent as Maverick talks through his feelings, fighting back tears and allowing a moment of quiet drama to invade the action movie. In a recent TV appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (via The Hollywood Reporter), Cruise responded to a clip from the reunion scene:

"I just want to say, that was pretty emotional. I've known Val for decades, and for him to come back and play that character — he's such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. You're looking at Iceman."

When Kimmel pointed out that Cruise appears to really be crying in the scene, the actor confessed, "I was crying. I got emotional. He's such a brilliant actor, and I love his work."