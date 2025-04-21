Peter Falk Almost Refused To Include One Of Columbo's Most Beloved Characters

Famed detective Lieutenant Columbo, played to perfection by Peter Falk, isn't exactly your average TV cop. He's a bit meandering and doesn't seem particularly beholden to many social norms, wearing a rumpled raincoat and carrying a cigar almost wherever he goes. Over each wonderful, lengthy episode of "Columbo" (they run around an hour and 40 minutes without commercials), the eponymous detective will solve the murder shown at the beginning of the story using his well-honed powers of perception, and for the most part he is the only recurring character on the series. Different guest stars appeared as new murderers and victims each week, with Columbo himself serving as the only connecting thread, with one small exception: Columbo's pet Basset Hound, Dog.

Beginning in season 2, Columbo occasionally had Dog pal around with him on various cases, serving as a kind of mostly-useless sidekick. Dog is good for sometimes getting the people Columbo interviews to open up a little more, but mostly he just wanders or has Columbo carry him around, as he's a senior citizen canine. He has become so much a part of "Columbo" that the bronze statue of Peter Falk as the detective in Budapest, Hungary, also has a matching bronze statue of Dog! When Falk first heard about introducing Dog, however, he wasn't exactly a fan — until he saw the doggy actor that would be portraying his TV pup.