How Columbo's Writers Came Up With The Detective's Catchphrase

There are quite a few memorable things about the classic television detective Columbo that set him apart from the average TV cop. From his disheveled appearance and trademark tan overcoat to his perpetually lit cigar, Peter Falk's Lieutenant Columbo is clearly cut from a different, less rigid cloth. He regularly takes the rich and powerful down a few notches and always catches the murderer through a combination of attention to detail and a willingness to be a bit annoying, and it's through the latter that he uses his most famous catchphrase: "One more thing." While he doesn't always exactly say "one more thing," he uses some variation of it to let the killer know that he's caught onto them, asking some vital final question or pointing out their fatal flaw. It's one of the elements of the character that is most often referenced and parodied (besides Falk's perfect performance, which no other actor really could have done), but it wasn't ever really meant to be an important part of the character at all.

In the book "The Columbo Phile: A Casebook," (via MeTV), writer Richard Levinson, who co-created "Columbo" with his frequent collaborator and co-writer William Link, revealed that Columbo's signature catchphrase was as casual an addition as humanly possible. In fact, you might even call it a little bit lazy.