Columbo: Peter Falk's Real-Life Wife Holds An Impressive Series Record
Peter Falk wasn't the first choice to play the titular detective on "Columbo," but it's safe to say that he nailed the role and became synonymous with the character for most of his career. The actor helped turn the '70s procedural into a bona fide success story, winning a bunch of Emmys in the process, and making audiences fall in love with his trench coat-wearing, scruffy crime-solver. What's more, Falk's portrayal of Frank Columbo inspired Christian Bale's performance in 2022's "Amsterdam," proving that he's had a long-lasting effect on popular culture. However, Falk wasn't the only actor to leave his mark on the series, as his wife, Shera Danese, set a record for her contributions to the show.
Overall, Danese appeared in several episodes of "Columbo," making her the most featured guest star in the series' history. Her debut, which came about in the season 6 episode "Fade In to Murder," was also pretty special as she got to work with both her husband and the legendary William Shatner — one of the many "Star Trek" alumni who appeared on "Columbo."
Danese played various characters during her tenure on "Columbo," though she was typically cast as the love interest of the episode's main criminal or as a witness to a murder. That said, she might have gotten to sink her teeth into other characters if Falk didn't have any input concerning her creative decisions at the time.
Shera Danese didn't get the Columbo role she wanted
Peter Falk and Shera Danese loved working together, but it wasn't always easy. During a 1991 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Danese admitted that she wanted to be known as more than Falk's wife when they co-starred in "Columbo" episode. This explains why she frequently portrayed the love interests of other characters, provided that the roles were approved by Falk.
In the same interview, Danese recalled wanting to play the eponymous musician in the 1991 TV movie "Columbo and the Murder of a Rock Star." This particular story centers on a case involving a rocker who was romantically involved with a dodgy lawyer prior to her death, forcing Peter Columbo to do some digging. Danese plays another lawyer in the episode, but she might have portrayed the dead rock star if her husband wasn't uncomfortable with the idea. In her own words:
"I wanted to play the rock star in this one, but he [Falk] wouldn't let me because she is in bed with some young guy. But I am singing her songs. How is that for a twist? She is doing the sex scenes and I am doing the singing."
Outside of "Columbo," Danese has starred in movies like "Risky Business" and "John Q." That said, the distinction of being the most prominent guest star on an iconic TV show is a fun achievement to have on one's list of accolades.