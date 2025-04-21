The Comic Series That Reimagined One Of James Bond's Most Famous Enemies

With Amazon taking control of the James Bond franchise, speculation about how the saga might be rinsed for all its worth has abounded. Surely Jeff Bezos and co. will try to wring as many James Bond spin-offs out of this thing as possible, and while that might result in some interesting off-shoots from the main franchise, fans aren't necessarily jazzed at the prospect. But perhaps they needn't fret. After all, there have been Bond spin-offs for years, just not on-screen.

If you're a reader of the Bond novels, you'll know that beloved figures from the 007 canon have received their own standalone stories before. After all, original Bond author Ian Fleming wrote just 12 official novels, and when you're talking about one of the most successful franchises in history, fans are going to want more. As such dozens of books have been published since Fleming passed away in 1964, and not just those that focus on Bond himself. There was the Miss Moneypenny trilogy, a series focusing on other Double O agents, and the "Young Bond" books about a teenage version of the super spy.

That's just the books, too. Elsewhere, comic books have expanded the Bond universe, with one of 007's greatest allies getting his first solo mission in a comic series. But it's not just allies that have been given comic book reinventions, as one 2018 storyline from the "James Bond 007" comic books took a well-known henchman and reinvisioned him as an agent to rival Bond himself.

