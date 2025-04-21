How Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry Really Felt About Star Wars

In the footage, Roddenberry expressed the opinion that "Star Trek" is more high-minded than "Star Wars," but that both have their place, saying:

"I like 'Star Wars.' It was young King Arthur growing up, slaying the evil emperor finally. There's nothing wrong with that kind of entertainment — everything doesn't have to create a philosophy for you — for your whole life. You can also have fun."

While Lucas absolutely tapped into storytelling techniques defined by scholar Joseph Campbell that speak to ancient archetypes, there are also elements of "Star Wars" that have just as much to say about our reality as "Star Trek." After all, "Star Wars" is an anti-fascist story about a rebellion overthrowing an evil government, and you can't tell me that's apolitical. Not only that, but "Star Trek" has veered into the fantastical on numerous occasions, even on "The Original Series" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" under Roddenberry's leadership. Following Roddenberry's death, writers on "Star Trek" projects often had to argue for ideas that broke the creator's rules, finding a happy medium between his intellectual ideal and more expansive entertainment. There's plenty of philosophical pondering in "Star Wars" and a fair share of fantastic fun in "Star Trek," with the two franchises having more in common than Roddenberry seemed to think.

As a fan of both franchises from a very early age, whenever I'm asked to pick between "Star Trek" and "Star Wars," I have one very simple answer: "Why not both?"