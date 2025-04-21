It's no secret that nostalgia paints everything in rosy colors, making it harder to recognize when something we once loved no longer holds up. This happens frequently in the world of film, where childhood emotions blind us to the flaws of a genuinely crappy picture. We don't want to admit that something that once stirred us to our core has lost its luster — and honestly, there's no shame in that. We've all been there.

Advertisement

Still, part of growing up is accepting some hard truths. Steven Spielberg's "Hook" isn't all that great. Michael Bay probably never had it. "Pulp Fiction" and "The Shawshank Redemption" are leagues better than "Forrest Gump." And "Back to the Future Part II and III" never should have happened. There — don't you feel a little better?

No? Well, buckle up. Here's an even tougher exercise: a list of 10 hit horror movies that aren't as good as you remember. Yeah, we're going there. We're pulling the mask off a handful of frauds and exposing them for what they really are — mediocre films that belong in the Walmart bargain bin, not alongside genre classics. Get ready for some hardcore therapy, folks.

Advertisement