How Fast Is The Flash In DC Comics?

The Flash took a bit of a hit to his cultural credibility when 2023's "The Flash" became a box office bomb of super-heroic proportions. But the character himself shouldn't have to bear the brunt of the DC Extended Universe's missteps. After all, he's still the fastest man alive, which considering the amount of superheroes with super-speed should frankly make him a more popular character than he is. As successive comic book storylines have proven, The Flash can outrun anyone and anything. From evacuating entire cities in milliseconds to outrunning death itself, this super-hero isn't just super-fast, he's literally inconceivably fast. After all, can you imagine perceiving events that take place in 0.000000000000000001 of a second? Didn't think so. You know who can? The Flash.

Advertisement

As with so many comic book characters, there have actually been several individuals to take on the Flash mantle throughout his almost 90-year run. First appearing in "Flash Comics" #1 in January 1940, the very first Flash was athlete Jay Garrick, who was then replaced by scientist Barry Allen. Barry's nephew, Wally West, then took on the mantle before Barry's grandson, Bart Allen, became the hero. Finally Chinese-American Avery Ho adopted the Flash persona in 2017 and remains the Flash of the comics today. Most of these characters overlapped in one way or another, but they were united by their ability to tap into the extra-dimensional energy source known as the Speed Force, not only giving them the ability to think and move with superspeed but imbuing them all with the superhuman endurance required to withstand the effects of moving so quickly.

Advertisement

Still, with all these caveats and complications, one question surely remains among both fans and casual fans: exactly how fast is The Flash? Well, the comic books have never officially confirmed any kind of "top speed" for the Scarlet Speedster, and different versions of The Flash have performed different feats, suggesting they have different abilities when it comes to using the speed force. Thankfully, we've gone and gathered all the information we can on how fast the comic book version of The Flash actually is, so you can learn everything you need to know on the subject almost as quickly as Barry Allen can catch a baby in a microwave.