The Low-Budget Lord Of The Rings Adaptation From The '90s Is Terrifying

The existence of a Middle-earth adaptation this far off the beaten path begs the question: are there others like it? And the exciting answer is yes. Yes, there definitely are. There are actually quite a few adaptations of Tolkien's works to date. Let's start with the obvious ones. There are the animated "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" movies from the 1970s and '80s by creators Ralph Bakshi and Rankin/Bass. There are also Jackson's "The Hobbit" trilogy and Prime VIdeo's "The Rings of Power," and Warner Bros. is creating films related to Jackson's iconic trilogy, like 2024's "The War of the Rohirrim" anime and the upcoming live-action "Hunt for Gollum" film (which has been delayed to 2027).

Advertisement

Along with these bigger projects, there are a host of smaller adaptations from various places over the decades. One example is a 12-minute, minimally-animated Hobbit film from 1966 that is hyper-condensed and wildly inaccurate. (It turns Thorin into a general, introduces a princess love interest for Bilbo, and uses the Arkenstone to kill Smaug, who is called Slag here.)

Another wild, off-beat attempt to adapt "The Lord of the Rings" came from Sweden in 1971. This one was called "Sagan om Ringen" (the Swedish translation of the title). In this case, actors worked against a green screen to create a short-story version of the first portion of the trilogy in connection with Bo Hansson's progressive rock album by the same name. Once again, we have to give credit where credit is due here, too. Despite the confusing, low-quality nature of the project, this one at least manages to have the Elf-lord Glorfindel save Frodo from the Black Riders — something that all of the mainstream adaptations have failed to accurately adapt thus far. (Although he may show up in "The Rings of Power" at some point, at least.) There's also a scrapped USSR animated version of "The Hobbit" made around the same time as "Khraniteli." This one is truly lost to history, but six precious minutes have survived to mesmerize modern viewers with a glimpse of what could have been.

Advertisement

Along with projects like these, there's a host of fan-related content out there, including an impressive fan film called "The Hunt for Gollum" that came into the spotlight recently when Warner Bros. had it temporarily taken down, presumably due to a titling conflict with its own upcoming movie by the same name. "The Horn of Gondor" is another excellent piece of fan adaptation. Along with movies and TV shows, there have been "Lord of the Rings" stage plays, musicals, card games (including Magic the Gathering), and even a BBC dramatized audio. These adaptations won't stop anytime soon, either, as the appetite for Middle-earth-related content seems only to be intensifying as the popular IP ages.