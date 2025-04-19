The Forgotten Will Ferrell & Danny McBride Sci-Fi Flop That Lost Millions

Brad Silberling's 2009 film "Land of the Lost" was a feature-length spoof of the 1974 NBC adventure series co-created by Sid & Marty Krofft (of "H.R. Pufnstuf," "The Bugaloos," and "Sigmund and the Sea Monsters"). The Krofft shows of the '70s and '80s were all fantasy programs that typically centered on parallel universes, fun puppets, and wild monster costumes.

Their "Land of the Lost," which ran for 43 episodes over its three seasons, was the Kroffts' headiest, least comedic series. It followed the adventures of Rick (Spencer Milligan) and his kids Will (Wesley Eure) and Holly (Kathy Coleman) as they accidentally crash through a dimensional portal while whitewater rafting. They arrived in a prehistoric world overrun by dinosaurs and a species of Sasquatch-like protohumans called Pakuni. There are also wicked, threatening humanoid reptiles in this universe called Sleestaks who live in a series of underground chambers. There are magical crystals in the caves, as well as mysterious obelisks that may have the power to open portals and potentially return the trio to their home dimension.

"Land of the Lost" may be the best-known of the Krofft canon (there was even a TV remake in the 1990s), so it stands to reason that a major Hollywood studio, thirsty for nostalgia dollars in the late '00s, would want to adapt it into a feature film. Silberling even seemed like a logical choice to direct, as he had already helmed elaborately designed kid flicks like "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events" and "Casper." In a baffling choice, however, the writers of "Land of the Lost" decided to turn the adventure tone of the low-budget series into a farce, casting Danny McBride, Will Ferrell, and Anna Friel as crass, callow, adult versions of their Krofft counterparts.

The adaptation was not well-received by audiences or critics (though /Film's reviewer liked it at the time). It currently sports a 26% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and earned only $68.8 million on a $100 budget. It got seven Razzie nominations.