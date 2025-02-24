The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The '70s Land Of The Lost TV Series

The 1960s and '70s were a turbulent time in myriad aspects for people all over the world. The United States was mired in a pointless war in Vietnam, while, at home, the nation's young populace were taking to the streets to protest this conflict as well as to show support for the Civil Rights Movement, women's equality, and other social/political causes. As often occurs during such highly contentious times, art got revolutionary and deeply weird.

Inspired by experimentation with consciousness-altering substances like marijuana and acid, artists in a variety of media explored psychedelia with gleefully reckless abandon. The Beatles recorded "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," Dennis Hopper made "Easy Rider," and designers incorporated the loud, swirling colors of this creative movement into clothing and home fashions. Shag carpeting became a thing, and people dug it so much they put it on their walls. The whole world had gone groovy, and children's entertainment would not be spared.

You didn't have to be a wake-and-bake to roll out of bed on Saturday morning and sense something truly bizarre was happening on kid-skewing television. Turn on "The Banana Splits," and you'd be treated to the adventures of four costumed weirdos who lived in an acid trip and played rock music on the side. Then there was "H.R. Pufnstuff," the bizarro brainchild of Sid and Marty Kroft that thrust a shipwrecked human boy into an island populated by a kindly dragon, a singing frog, and a talking flute.

Compared to "H.R. Pufnstuff," the Krofts' "Land of the Lost" was a docudrama. For three seasons between 1974 and 1976, the sci-fi/adventure series followed the adventure of the Marshalls, a family of three whose camping trip turns into a strange interdimensional journey when they take a ride down the wrong waterfall. As the Marshalls try to find their way back home, they encounter beasts both friendly (the Pakuni) and hostile (Sleestaks) while trying to not get eaten by stop-motion dinosaurs. The show still stands as the Krofts' most popular creation (it even spawned a big screen, unjustly maligned flop starring Will Ferrell and Danny McBride), which means its analog charms have been shared with multiple generations of children.

Given that it's been off the air for nearly 50 years, it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that much of the main cast has since died. But three "Land of the Lost" stars are still very much with us! Let's show them some Pakuni love!