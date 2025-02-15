The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Adam-12

When it comes to naming (and, let's be honest, blaming) the TV shows that created a romanticized, wildly unrealistic version of policing, "Dragnet" is often at the top of the list. The show gets mentioned for good reason; while previous shows had portrayed cops as bumbling and imperfect, "Dragnet" was made with the direct input — and, importantly, approval — of the Los Angeles Police Department. Thus, as cultural critics including Vox's Constance Grady have pointed out, "Dragnet" all but invented "copaganda," normalizing the myth that most cops are inherently heroic, caring, quick to act, and justice-oriented. You know, all the things that we know are totally true about the LAPD.

If "Dragnet" tops this hypothetical list, "Adam-12" shouldn't be far behind. The series was co-created by Jack Webb, who had also made "Dragnet." It takes place inside the same fictional universe, and it was also reportedly made with input from the LAPD. Its squeaky-clean view of the police is apparent as early as its pilot, when one of the two leads describes a cop car in awe-inspiring terms as if it's his trusty steed. Perhaps unsurprisingly, audiences dug "Adam-12," which premiered in 1968. The drama would run for seven years, inspire its own slang term (cops are sometimes called "12"), and returned for a sequel series in the '80s. Today, most of its major stars have passed away, but one of the lead detectives is still with us — and still working.