One Of The Most Ridiculous Scenes In Land Of The Lost Was Completely Improvised

In retrospect, "Land of the Lost" was probably an unwise investment. Made for somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 million, this Brad Silberling directed adaptation of Sid & Marty Kroft's 1970s Saturday morning adventure series saw a four-quadrant bullseye in appealing to Gen X-er nostalgia, which, presumably, they'd share with their Zoomer children at their neighborhood multiplex. Given the campy nature of the original show, Silberling and the credited screenwriting duo of Chris Henchy and Dennis McNicholas pitched the film as a zany spoof of its source material, hiring a formidable comedic quartet in Will Ferrell, Danny McBride, Jorma Taccone, and Anna Friel (as an incredibly game straight-woman) to, hopefully, deliver loads of yuks as they flee Sleestaks and giant prehistoric beasts.

The film topped out at $69 million during the summer of 2009, which is either a massive commercial disappointment or a bomb depending on your threshold for hyperbole. Regardless of what you call it, that number was anything but nice, which is why we haven't seen Taccone suit up as the furry, possibly psychotic Chaka again over the last 15 years.

This is a cinematic tragedy. "Land of the Lost" may not work at all as an adventure, but that's kind of the point. Watching Chaka repeatedly trying to get Ferrell's overconfident Dr. Rick Marshall killed is a thrill in its own spectacularly silly right. Or what about Ferrell and McBride (always a killer team), as theme park owner Will Stanton, doing an autotune duet to Cher's "Believe" via some ancient crystal?

"Land of the Lost" doesn't make a great deal of sense, nor should it. It's an excuse to subvert a corny childhood favorite with silly, inappropriate gags that skirt the edge of an R-rating. Obviously, this wasn't an enticing formula for moviegoers, and that's their loss. They missed out on some huge laughs, particularly those evoked during the sequence where Rick, Will, and Chaka find themselves unexpectedly feasting on giant crab legs (all of which, unsurprisingly, was improvised).