One Land Of The Lost Character Got The Movie's Directors Into Some Trouble

Brad Silberling's 2009 comedy/adventure "Land of the Lost" was a big-budget re-imagining of Sid and Marty Krofft's low-rent 1974 TV series of the same name. In the TV show, Marshall (Spencer Milligan), Will (Wesley), and Holly (Kathy Coleman) are on a routine river-rafting expedition when they encounter the biggest earthquake ever documented. They ride a raft through an aperture in the Earth and wind up in the Land of the Lost, a subterranean world ruled by dinosaurs and populated by ape-like proto-humans known as the Pakuni. Later in the series, there are discussions about having sailed through a time doorway, although the Land of the Lost is not prehistoric Earth, but a bizarre nether-realm filled with magic crystals, ineffable high-tech obelisks, and evil lizard people called Sleestaks. "Land of the Lost" was a touchstone of Gen-X kiddie entertainment.

In the PG-13-rated 2009 film (a spoof as much as an adaptation), Marshall (Will Farrell), Will (Danny McBride), and Holly (Anna Friel) are no longer related, allowing the screenwriters to include more flirty, bawdy jokes between the characters. Indeed, the 2009 "Land of the Lost" includes a lot of wild drug references, leg-humping jokes, and light cussing. It was not aiming for the same younger audience that the series did.

In 2024, co-screenwriter Chris Henchy sat down with SyFy to reminisce about his silly comedy film on the event of its 15th birthday. He recalled that he and co-screenwriter Dannis McNicholas deliberately wanted a more adult tone for a "Land of the Lost" movie, as they "wouldn't have to be stuck in a PG world," adding, "It would hopefully bring [in] a new audience." One of the attempts to make "Land of the Lost" more adult, however, wasn't so beloved. Cha-Ka, it seems, was a little too risqué for some people's tastes.