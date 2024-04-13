One Land Of The Lost Character Got The Movie's Directors Into Some Trouble
Brad Silberling's 2009 comedy/adventure "Land of the Lost" was a big-budget re-imagining of Sid and Marty Krofft's low-rent 1974 TV series of the same name. In the TV show, Marshall (Spencer Milligan), Will (Wesley), and Holly (Kathy Coleman) are on a routine river-rafting expedition when they encounter the biggest earthquake ever documented. They ride a raft through an aperture in the Earth and wind up in the Land of the Lost, a subterranean world ruled by dinosaurs and populated by ape-like proto-humans known as the Pakuni. Later in the series, there are discussions about having sailed through a time doorway, although the Land of the Lost is not prehistoric Earth, but a bizarre nether-realm filled with magic crystals, ineffable high-tech obelisks, and evil lizard people called Sleestaks. "Land of the Lost" was a touchstone of Gen-X kiddie entertainment.
In the PG-13-rated 2009 film (a spoof as much as an adaptation), Marshall (Will Farrell), Will (Danny McBride), and Holly (Anna Friel) are no longer related, allowing the screenwriters to include more flirty, bawdy jokes between the characters. Indeed, the 2009 "Land of the Lost" includes a lot of wild drug references, leg-humping jokes, and light cussing. It was not aiming for the same younger audience that the series did.
In 2024, co-screenwriter Chris Henchy sat down with SyFy to reminisce about his silly comedy film on the event of its 15th birthday. He recalled that he and co-screenwriter Dannis McNicholas deliberately wanted a more adult tone for a "Land of the Lost" movie, as they "wouldn't have to be stuck in a PG world," adding, "It would hopefully bring [in] a new audience." One of the attempts to make "Land of the Lost" more adult, however, wasn't so beloved. Cha-Ka, it seems, was a little too risqué for some people's tastes.
Cha-Ka
In the original "Land of the Lost" TV series, Marshall, Will, and Holly befriended three Pakuni named Ta (Joe Giamalva), Sa (Sharon Baird), and the young Cha-Ka (Phillip Paley). Cha-Ka spent a lot of time with Rick, Will, and Holly and became something like a sibling/child to the family.
Because the ethos of the 2009 film was to be an adult-skewing comedy version of "Land of the Lost," Chaka (now re-spelled) was altered to be a horny doglike caveman played by Jorma Taccone from The Lonely Island. Naturally, the film version of Chaka is given a musical number, and proves to be adept at singing "I Hope I Get It" from "A Chorus Line." When the central trio first meets Chaka — rescuing him from being murdered — Chaka responds by grabbing Holly's chest. Later, Chaka dances with a series of obscene pelvic thrusts. At the end of the film, Chaka even provides a bevy of buxom beauties for Will as a reward for his capabilities as an adventurer. It's not X-rated, but the 2009 Chaka is a far cry from the 1974 version.
Henchy admitted that making Chaka more crass wasn't smiled upon by everyone. The decision, "which we got in a little trouble for," was even noted by certain critics, who felt that the humor in the film fell flat. Henchy didn't specify if he got into trouble with the studio or if he was referring to the negative reviews (the film sports a mere 26% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), but the new Chaka was looked at a little askance.
The original "Land of the Lost" TV series is available on the Roku Channel and several other streaming services. The movie is on Prime Video. One is not required viewing to enjoy the other.