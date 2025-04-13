A Cult Classic Fox Animated Sitcom Revival Could Happen Under One Condition
The 1990s were a landmark time for adult animation on television. The decade was notably dominated by Fox's "The Simpsons," which broke new ground and numerous records for what viewers could expect from a family sitcom, showcasing some of the most colorful characters ever brought to the airwaves at that time. The success of "The Simpsons" helped pave the way for more animated sitcoms geared towards a more mature audience, with series such as "Beavis and Butt-Head," "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist," "King of the Hill," "Daria," "South Park, "Family Guy," and "Futurama" taking shape. Some of these series would become cultural phenomena, still airing new episodes to this day, just like "The Simpsons," while some remain touchstones of the 1990s, with devoted cult followings. One of those cult classics is Fox's animated sitcom, "The Critic."
Created by Mike Reiss and Al Jean, who served as writers and showrunners for the third and fourth seasons of "The Simpsons," "The Critic" focused on a 36-year-old film critic named Jay Sherman (Jon Lovitz). Jay hosts his review show, "Coming Attractions," which resembles ABC's "At the Movies" review television program featuring Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert — the latter of whom some can blame for the significant power Rotten Tomatoes has over the film industry. Jay's onscreen persona was of the stereotypical film critic, with elitist opinions and a penchant for mean-spiritedness, which is in stark contrast to his gentler life outside of the television studio, with much self-doubt.
Originally airing on ABC, "The Critic" was cancelled by that network after only half its first season, where it aired 13 episodes in 1994. It moved to Fox in 1995, running for a season of 10 episodes. Fox attempted to popularize the series through a crossover with "The Simpsons," which was through the episode "A Star is Burns," which featured Jay Sherman as a judge at the Springfield Film Festival, and was an episode that Matt Groening thought was a mistake. Fox set "The Critic" in a timeslot airing right after "The Simpsons," but despite improving ratings, it was moved to a different timeslot after its five initial episodes, only to be cancelled in May 1995. The short-lived series remains a cult classic, with many clamoring for a revival. 30 years after its cancellation, there looks to be some momentum in bringing Jay Sherman back to the pop culture consciousness.
Jon Lovitz and Al Jean have sounded the alarm for fans of The Critic
Stand-up comedian Jon Lovitz, who voiced Jay Sherman, took to his official X account, teasing some movement regarding a revival for "The Critic." Specifically, he acknowledged the interest of series co-creator Al Jean, and how enough interest among fans can help convince studio heads to revive the cult animated sitcom, posting:
You keep telling me you want it back. I've been trying for years! Well, now, creator Al Jean is on board!!! If you want it back, we need your help! Please like this post and spread the word! So we can show the studio, how many people want it!
Al Jean reaffirmed Jon Lovitz's post, gauging fans' interest in a revival by posting, "Just curious ... how many would like to see the Critic, with @realjonlovitz [sic] return?"
So whether or not we see a revival of "The Critic" is based on fans' interest. If the series were to return, it would be a prime opportunity to make hilarious commentary on the modern state of film criticism and cinema today through the perspective of Jay Sherman. One can only imagine his opinion on modern franchises and direct-to-streaming movies. Who knows? Maybe he can wade into the raging waters that are the discourse kickstarted by Martin Scorsese's criticisms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"The Critic" is available to stream on Tubi.