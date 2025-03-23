The Simpsons Holds An Awards Record That Won't Be Beaten Anytime Soon

"The Simpsons" debuted shortly before Christmas in 1989, which means anyone under the age of 35 has never known a world without it. "The Simpsons" wasn't just a hit, but a cultural fulcrum point. Matt Groening's cynical worldview, filtered through an animated takedown of traditional American sitcoms, came to define the prevailing attitudes of the nation in the 1990s. We were over-educated, embittered by the excesses of the Reagan years, and ready to see television mutate into something punky and deconstructionist. "The Simpsons" was at the heart of that.

And then, even as the 1990s ended, "The Simpsons" never dipped in quality, turning out a full decade of invaluable TV comedy. While public attitudes shifted in the early 2000s ("shock" humor and post-9/11 despair came to define the era), "The Simpsons" persisted. The makers of the show found they could simply keep on working for as long as audiences were interested. And audiences have remained interested for 782 episodes over 36 seasons. It's one of the longest-running scripted primetime shows is American TV history.

Naturally, its longevity has provided "The Simpsons" with several notable records, all confirmed by Guinness. It's the longest-running sitcom of all time (in number of episodes), a record it broke way back in 2009. It has boasted the largest number of guest stars for any scripted series, topping out at over 700. Producer James L. Brooks (of "Broadcast News" fame) has won 12 Emmys for his work on "The Simpsons," which is the most that any one person has won for working on a single show.

And, for the purposes of this article, "The Simpsons" has — according to the Emmys website — won 37 Emmys. This, out of 102 total nominations. 12 of those wins (out of 33 noms) have been for Outstanding Animated Program, making it the record-holder in that category by a substantial margin. The second-most awarded animated program in Emmy history is "South Park," and that show has only five wins (from 18 nominations).