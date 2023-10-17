I Would Thanos-Snap Away Every MCU Movie To Save A Single Martin Scorsese Picture

Like Tony Leung at the end of "In the Mood for Love," I have a secret I would prefer to whisper into a hollow and cover up with mud: I don't worship at the shrine of Martin Scorsese.

Wait, come back! If you've read the headline of this article (and I'm assuming you did), then you know this isn't a Scorsese hit piece vying for rage clicks. When I say I don't worship Marty, that just means I'm not what you might call the Scorsese equivalent of a Swiftie. (Scorsie?) I respect the hell out of him as a craftsman and especially his efforts when it comes to film preservation and bringing greater attention to under-seen international cinema. It's just that I don't, per se, find his preoccupations as a storyteller as fascinating as he does, which is really more a matter of personal preference and not a slight against his art.

Therein lies the reason why Scorsese's work is invaluable. Whichever way you feel about his films, you always know they're his. Perhaps more importantly, you understand why he directed them. "The Color of Money" is the closest thing Scorsese has made to a franchise movie (it's technically a legacy sequel to "The Hustler"), and yet even calling it that feels disingenuous. Marty didn't direct it because he wanted to expand the "Fast Eddie" Felson cinematic universe; he directed it because the story of Paul Newman's aging pool hustler spoke to him, and that comes through in every inch of the film (from its showman-like camerawork to its boisterous soundtrack and Thelma Schoonmaker's meticulous editing).

In other words, even the biggest time Scorsese essentially worked as a director-for-hire, he did so as a form of self-expression. And that makes "The Color of Money" alone worth saving over the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.