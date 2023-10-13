Can Killers Of The Flower Moon Become Scorsese's First Box Office Hit In A Decade?

Martin Scorsese, one of cinema's most celebrated living filmmakers, is returning with his first film in four years. Not only that, but he's reuniting with both of his most trusted collaborators as both Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert Deo Niro are starring in "Killers of the Flower Moon," an adaptation of David Grann's best-selling book of the same name. Even though Scorsese's very expensive passion project was produced for Apple TV+, the company has teamed with Paramount for a wide theatrical release next weekend. There are lots of appealing pieces on the board, but some big question marks as well. The biggest question of all: Can this be Scorsese's first bonafide box office hit in ten years?

The answer to that question is a little complicated as box office success is a bit more nuanced here than it might be for a film produced purely for a legacy studio rather than a big streaming service. Before diving into what success (or failure) might look like here, let's break down some numbers. "Killers of the Flower Moon" is currently tracking for a $24 million opening weekend according to Deadline. That number might actually be on the conservative side though as the folks at Box Office Pro have the film taking in anywhere between $29 and $38 million.

That could put it somewhere between "The Departed" ($26.8 million) and "Shutter Island" ($41 million) for potentially the second-biggest opening of Scorsese's career. On the surface, that sounds pretty damn good. And, quite frankly, for an R-rated, adult-focused drama that has no franchise ties, that is pretty damn good. The only problem? The movie cost $200 million to produce — before marketing. That's "Avengers" movie money, meaning it would need superhero-sized ticket sales to break even theatrically.