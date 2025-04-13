15 Books You Need To Read If You Love Stephen King

So, you've binged all the Stephen King novels you could. You've watched "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Stand By Me." You're paying mild attention to Edgar Wright's upcoming reboot of "The Running Man," and you know Tom Hiddleston ("Loki") will be in "The Life of Chuck." You even tried Max's "Salem's Lot" revival series. That didn't work out too well, huh? Well, we tried to warn you that these vamps were missing their fangs.

King has an approachable, easy-reading style that lets almost any reader rip through his imaginative horrors and his darkest fantasies at the pace of a cherry-red Plymouth Fury. Finding something that tickles that dark and terrible itch is surprisingly tricky, with many horror writers finding their own grim dark or heavy-prose niches. We're here to help, offering you, o Constant Reader, 15 terrific novels that will either satisfy fans of some of King's biggest and best stories, or will show you the world of monsters he grew up on, and still love.

Let's turn the page, as we showcase 15 books to read if you love Stephen King.