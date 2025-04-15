How George Lucas Felt About Robot Chicken's Star Wars Sketches On Adult Swim

Adult Swim was founded on the tenet of delivering transgressive animated and live-action media to fill the void on Cartoon Network after kids went to sleep. If you were to compile a handful of shows that serve as a pillar of the late night programming block, "Robot Chicken" would undoubtedly be one of them. The stop-motion animated sketch show would present over 11 minutes of pure, unfiltered chaos using action figurines, dolls and an assortment of toys to lampoon all manner of pop culture. Very little was off limits after 11:30pm.

As someone who initially caught the show by accident after staying up late to watch episodes of "Family Guy," it's crazy to see the kind of legacy it's had across 11 seasons. There are a plethora of memorable sketches that have become mainstays of pop culture, such as a gummy bear getting caught in a bear trap, "Beavis and Butthead" joining the "Teen Titans," and the "Peanuts" gang versus a satanic Great Pumpkin. But if there was ever an IP that was a huge target for jokes on behalf of co-creators Seth Green and Matt Senreich, it was "Star Wars."

"Star Wars" parodies nowadays are a dime a dozen. Every possible joke regarding those original six films has been squeezed dry 10 times over. But in 2005, there was still some novelty to poking fun at the small details of a galaxy far, far away. When "Robot Chicken" started, however, they were only able to squeeze in a few gags here and there on account of being afraid of Lucasfilm bringing down the lawsuit hammer. Series creative Tom Root knew he had to be careful of this possibility (via Inverse). But everything changed when one "Robot Chicken" sketch led to an unexpected phone call.

