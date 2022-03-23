The Never-Aired Star Wars Detours Would've Featured New Weird Al Songs
A long time ago (2009, to be exact) in a galaxy far, far away, "Robot Chicken" creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich were working on "Star Wars Detours." Similar to their fan-favorite stop motion animated sketch show on Adult Swim, they were taking one of the biggest franchises in all of pop culture and telling the story of what happened in the "Star Wars" universe between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy through an over-the-top and goofy lens.
While franchise stars like Ahmed Best, Billy Dee Williams, and Anthony Daniels were returning to voice their legendary characters, the rest of the voices were provided by an all-star cast including Felicia Day, Donald Faison, Jennifer Hale, Zachary Levi, Joel McHale, Nat Faxon as Han Solo, Seth Green as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Catherine Taber as Princess Leia, and Seth MacFarlane as Emperor Palpatine.
Unfortunately, when Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, the show was shelved despite having 39 episodes finished and 62 scripts ready to go. And based on whenever it's brought up in interviews with Green or anyone else involved in the project, it doesn't sound like the House of Mouse is interested in releasing the content on Disney+ or anywhere else. However, thanks to a new interview with "Weird Al" Yankovic, we have some new details about what the show's later seasons were supposed to entail.
Something something something dark side
During a recent episode of Connor Ratliff's "The George Lucas Talk Show" (via ComicBook.com), Yankovic (who also voiced 4-LOM on the show) revealed that he had written and recorded new music for "Star Wars Detours." In fact, his comments make it sound like the third season was intended to be a musical of some kind.
"We were working on a Star Wars musical, that was a third-season show, we were writing songs, and all of a sudden, it was like, 'This is not gonna happen.' [...] I don't know that I'm allowed [to talk about it]. There were, gosh, at least a half a dozen or more songs as part of the musical and the various characters in the show. We actually recorded them singing their songs, and that was about a week before we found out that the show was not happening."
"Weird Al" went on to say that basically, all the principal players recorded tracks for this unproduced season, so thanks a lot, Disney, for depriving us of hearing Seth MacFarlane sing a song as the Emperor. The legendary musical comedian, who will be played in an upcoming biopic by Daniel Radcliffe, also clarified that these were original songs, not parodies of established songs. If that was something you were interested in, then be sure to revisit Yankovic's tracks "Yoda" and "The Saga Begins."
It's really a bummer that Disney doesn't want to release this show. On top of these new comments, I remember talking to Nat Faxon about it while he and Jim Rash were promoting "The Way Way Back" in 2013 and it sounded like a lot of fun. But until they decide to release it from the Disney Vault, you can check out this sizzle reel for "Star Wars Detours" instead.