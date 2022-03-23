The Never-Aired Star Wars Detours Would've Featured New Weird Al Songs

A long time ago (2009, to be exact) in a galaxy far, far away, "Robot Chicken" creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich were working on "Star Wars Detours." Similar to their fan-favorite stop motion animated sketch show on Adult Swim, they were taking one of the biggest franchises in all of pop culture and telling the story of what happened in the "Star Wars" universe between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy through an over-the-top and goofy lens.

While franchise stars like Ahmed Best, Billy Dee Williams, and Anthony Daniels were returning to voice their legendary characters, the rest of the voices were provided by an all-star cast including Felicia Day, Donald Faison, Jennifer Hale, Zachary Levi, Joel McHale, Nat Faxon as Han Solo, Seth Green as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Catherine Taber as Princess Leia, and Seth MacFarlane as Emperor Palpatine.

Unfortunately, when Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, the show was shelved despite having 39 episodes finished and 62 scripts ready to go. And based on whenever it's brought up in interviews with Green or anyone else involved in the project, it doesn't sound like the House of Mouse is interested in releasing the content on Disney+ or anywhere else. However, thanks to a new interview with "Weird Al" Yankovic, we have some new details about what the show's later seasons were supposed to entail.