We Aren't Allowed To Use The Most Accurate Adjectives To Describe The Best Sci-Fi Horror Comedy Of 2025

Learning how to live a "normal" life when you're mentally ill typically means you develop strange quirks as coping mechanisms. Rituals, reminders, medication (prescribed and/or self-selected), and sensory tools can serve as a balm, but there's always this nagging feeling that we'd give absolutely anything to be able to quiet our brains. For codependent millennial trainwreck besties Joey (Olivia Taylor Dudley) and Craig (Jordan Gavaris) in Addison Heimann's "Touch Me," that relief comes in the form of wildly sexy "cross species intercourse" with a narcissistic alien named Brian (Lou Taylor Pucci), whose addictive tentacle touch can cure humans of all pain.

Produced by David Lawson Jr., Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead of Rustic Films, the film opens with an extended monologue from Joey as she explains to a therapist how she met Brian and was quickly swept under his spell of wanting to save the environment with his CO2-absorbing trees, but fled his grasps after sex became a little too rough and wound up at Craig's house, where she's been living rent-free every since. When Brian reenters her life, she agrees to visit his extravagant home, but only if Craig is allowed to join her. They both know this is a bad idea, and despite the cult-vibes of his home and his suspiciously hostile assistant (Marlene), Joey and Craig allow themselves to be "dickmatized" by Brian's euphoric touch despite the risk that it will ultimately destroy them.

"Touch Me" was recently awarded the Grand Jury Prize at the Overlook Film Festival, a well-deserved honor but one that might confuse conventional minds who can't wrap their heads around the genius of a psychosexual sci-fi horror comedy washed in rainbow lighting about a hostile throuple based in tentacle sex with an alien who has a penchant for wearing track suits and treats Hip-Hop 101 dance class choreography as meditation. But that's precisely what makes "Touch Me" such a captivating watch.