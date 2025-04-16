James Bond Actors Ranked By Total Movie Appearances

James Bond has become one of the most enduring live-action characters of all time. Few characters can claim the suave secret agent's combination of sheer longevity and the huge amount of actors who have played them. Because of this, every viewer has plenty of potential favorite James Bond actors to choose from. However, this time we're not playing favorites. Instead, we're looking at cold, hard facts in order to find out which Bond actor has made most movie appearances as the character.

Normally, lists like this are quite straightforward, but since nothing ever comes easy to James Bond, there's one ground rule we need to set. In order to get a comprehensive list and avoid potential issues, the Bond actor who has made more films for the official James Bond film series' production company, Eon Productions, will be awarded the win in case of a tie. With that settled and without any further ado, let's dive into our list of James Bond actors, ranked by their number of appearances.