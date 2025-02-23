The Canceled James Bond Movie That Connected To A Sean Connery Classic

Of all the actors to have played James Bond, Timothy Dalton may be the most underrated. Even George Lazenby gets brought up fairly frequently for the novelty of his one-film tenure and its distinct subject matter in the grand scope of the franchise. Despite holding a nearly impeccable reputation as an actor, Dalton entered the franchise at a strange time, caught between the muddy dip of the later Roger Moore years and the modern rejuvenation of "Goldeneye" and Pierce Brosnan's four-film reign.

Dalton only starred in two "Bond" movies — 1987's "The Living Daylights," and 1989's "Licence to Kill." While neither were enormous hits, they both garnered strong reviews. Dalton's 007 was more grounded and serious, and his plots followed suit, both being a bit more Tom Clancy adaptation than the bombastic comic book spy capers of the previous decade. Unfortunately, the world wasn't quite ready for this more muted take on Bond, and management changes at MGM stalled the series. A few different treatments and pitches made the rounds back then for what could have been another Dalton outing, including one called "Reunion with Death," which would have tied Dalton's Bond back to the Sean Connery era.

The script saw Bond journeying to Japan, where he encountered a descendant of Tiger Tanaka, the Japanese Secret Service agent played by Tetsurō Tamba in 1967's "You Only Live Twice." That kind of connection between "Bond" eras is rare, and it would have been cool to see a movie tackle it with Dalton in the leading role.