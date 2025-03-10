Why Sean Connery's Wife Is Credited In His Final James Bond Film

The character of James Bond might've made Sean Connery a global movie star, but the actor didn't really enjoy the initial nine years he spent playing the MI6 agent. As Michael Caine once observed, "If you were his friend in these early days, you didn't raise the subject of Bond." A big part of the issue, according to Caine, was that Connery knew he had more to offer as an actor than 007, and thus, he bristled every time someone would identify him as Bond when he was out in public. Connery himself made no bones about his annoyance with the character. "I have always hated that damned James Bond," he once remarked (via The Guardian). "I'd like to kill him."

Producers Harry Saltzman and Albert "Cubby" Broccoli, who were sitting on top of a box office goldmine, had no such desire. They were keen to keep knocking out Bond flicks at a once-every-other-year clip, and while they recognized the value of Connery in the role (to the extent that they paid him $1.5 million in 1971 to lure him back to the character for the saucy "Diamonds Are Forever," after he sat out "On Her Majesty's Secret Service"), they would eventually realize that 007 was bigger than anyone star -– even one as talented and charismatic as the ornery Scotsman.

Connery finally bailed on Bond prior to "Live and Let Die," which allowed Saltzman and Broccoli to discover that their series could survive regardless of who wielded the Walther PPK. Connery, meanwhile, got to move on and further prove his worth as an actor and a star in hit films like "Murder on the Orient Express," "The Wind and the Lion" and "The Man Who Would Be King." He would never need to return to the Bond franchise, and it didn't need him.

Then some very bad films started to happen to Connery. "Cuba," "Meteor" and "Wrong Is Right" received terrible reviews and performed poorly commercially. Even a reasonably well-reviewed film like "Outland" underperformed at the box office. It seemed hard to believe at the time, but a few years into the 1980s, Connery's star was unquestionably fading. He needed to remind moviegoers why they fell in love with him in the first place. So he did the one thing he said he'd never do, much to the amusement of his wife.