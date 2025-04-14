If I were to ask what Liam Neeson has been up to lately, pretty much everyone would be able to answer, "He's been starring in the same movie for the last 20 years." The gruff, beleaguered badass dad is basically a creation of the actor himself at this point. Ever since the French gave Neeson the star an action movie makeover with "Taken" back in 2008, the Irish actor has been suspended in a time loop that has him playing the same aggrieved dad who's really good at shooting people over and over again.

"Unknown," "Non-Stop," "Run All Night," "Honest Thief," "The Commuter," "Cold Pursuit" — the "Taken" clones just kept coming, which wasn't necessarily all that bad. Neeson had long since proven his acting skills, and while his new action persona wasn't necessarily going to produce any of the best Liam Neeson movies, it did give us a new genre of "Old Man Liam Neeson" films to rank. What's more, if he wanted to perpetually punch bad guys, then who were we to stand in his way? After all, he'd proven what he did to guys who stood in his way and it involved a very special set of skills...

Believe it or not, amidst this seemingly relentless schedule of shooting action movie after action movie, Neeson has actually found time to appear in other projects. "Operation Chromite" is surely one of the most interesting and under-seen of these, and even paired the actor alongside Lee Jung-jae of "Squid Game" fame. Was it good? Not according to most critics. But it remains interesting for not being an "Old Man Neeson" actioner released in the last decade.

