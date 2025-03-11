Liam Neeson Regrets Starring In One Of His Best Crime Thrillers

Liam Neeson is, if nothing else, a very candid interview subject. Sometimes he's candid to a problematic fault. Regardless of how you feel about the man, however, you cannot accuse him of giving canned answers, which is what renders too many interviews unworthy of a reader's time.

With a film acting career that spans over 40 years, stretching back to his portrayal of the knight Gawain in John Boorman's Arthurian "Excalibur," the Irish-born Neeson has put together a career that prompts many questions. He went Hollywood early, and seemed stuck in a rut acting in forgettable films like "Suspect," "Satisfaction," and "The Good Mother." I didn't really take measure of him as a performer until he played Patrick Swayze's vengeful, incredibly lethal hillbilly brother in "Next of Kin." His high-pitched voice and not-entirely-hidden Irish lilt is actually perfect for an Appalachian hill person, and even though the film is just a studio programmer, he gives the part his all.

It's stunning to consider that at that time, he was just four years away from giving a masterful performance in "Schindler's List," which vaulted him onto Hollywood's A-list. He was an actor's actor at this point, seemingly in pursuit of an Oscar until, in 2008, he surprised everyone in the industry by becoming one of the movies' most bankable action stars in "Taken." Neeson cashed in time and again to such a seemingly shameless extent that people wondered if he'd lost interest in his craft altogether. He put those fears to rest with his deeply affecting turn in Martin Scorsese's "Silence," and then took what appeared to be a small (though important) role as Viola Davis' ill-fated husband in Steve McQueen's "Widows." There was more to the character than we were led to believe, which is what made him perfect casting. Neeson, however, disagrees.