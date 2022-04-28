Memory Star Liam Neeson Impersonates Robert Mitchum And Shares The One Time He Was Miscast [Interview]

You've said you enjoy playing characters with both strength and sensitivity. What is it about that combination you like to play?

I remember when I was a kid seeing action heroes, for example the Lone Ranger, Clayton Moore was the actor who played him, I just loved those Western types that were always strong. But then the older you get, I just thought, "Nah, that's a bit boring. That's not what real people are like." I think it's important to show as many aspects as you can, and that's what really attracted me to this, was they had shown me the Belgian film that our films is based on, inspired by I should say, which is very good, and then I read the script and I thought, "Gosh, this is really interesting." I can do research on a character, certainly in the field of Alzheimer's and dementia. I watched various documentaries, read some books on it, and I have a friend in Ireland who's going through early stages of dementia.

I'm sorry.

Which is traumatic, and yet fascinating to see it. Do you know what I mean? Someone comes into their own living room and not recognize it, it's traumatic and yet the active part of my brain's going, "That's interesting. That's interesting, the way he did this." You know what I mean? I feel a bit guilty in saying that, and being able to use little elements of that in the character in the film, but hopefully very subtly.

What are some other actors you admire who you think have that strength and sensitivity you like?

It's interesting. Yeah, Burt Lancaster. Robert Mitchum did too. I know he did have a quality that was bordered on vulnerability, that made him a great actor, I think. Mitchum was fantastic, a big hero of mine from when I was a teenager. There was just something about him I liked. And who else now? Who else has got that? Denzel Washington. I mean, Denzel's a fantastic actor, probably our greatest movie star in this country I think. I've seen him on stage. I've seen a lot of his films. Love those "Equalizer" films. I mean, Antoine Fuqua, love those movies. Denzel could do that too. He can show a strength and a solidity and touch on the vulnerability, which is incredibly watchful.

I think Mitchum, too, was great because so many movie stars today really want you to find them likable on-screen, but Mitchum didn't care at all if you found him likable.

But the thing is he came across, even in interviews, he came across as disparaging, I guess, about the craft of acting, but he was wonderful at it. He was wonderful. And I've seen in interviews with him, and there was one he did with the lovely actress from the film, "Ten," Bo Derek. Mitchum was on a chat show with her and he's smoking a cigarette and she's talking about her daily regimen of how she keeps her shape and her beauty and what she eats, what she doesn't eat, how many hours she works out, and all this sort of stuff. And Mitchum's sitting with a cigarette and turns to her and says, "Don't you want to die of something?" [Laughs]