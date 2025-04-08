How To Watch Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World At Home

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest swings of 2025 is coming one step closer to a living room near you. "Captain America: Brave New World" might not have been the smash hit that Kevin Feige was hoping for, arriving earlier this year to a somewhat tepid critical response (including from yours truly, as you can read in my review for /Film here) and casting a bit of a pall over Sam Wilson's first big screen outing as our new Captain America. The sequel only fared slightly better at the actual box office, limping its way to becoming one of the lowest-grossing films in the entire franchise. The whole enterprise, to put it mildly, wasn't what anyone would've expected from a film and television property that has been all about the idea of quality control for over 15 years running.

All of those factors are probably why you're reading this "Captain America: Brave New World" headline right now, in fact. Marvel movies tend to get a nice, long runway during their theatrical releases, and for good reason. Audiences generally love these movies, which inevitably means that theater owners and chains love them, too. It makes perfect business sense to keep these blockbusters in multiplexes for as long as humanly possible — which, in Disney's case, usually extends to the (pre-pandemic) industry standard of a 90-day theatrical window. Well, that's not quite the case this time around. Barely two months after first releasing, "Brave New World" is already gearing up for its debut on PVOD platforms ahead of its physical media rollout.

Fans who might have missed the sequel in theaters will now get a chance to catch "Brave New World" at home in the coming weeks.