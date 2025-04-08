How To Watch Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World At Home
One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest swings of 2025 is coming one step closer to a living room near you. "Captain America: Brave New World" might not have been the smash hit that Kevin Feige was hoping for, arriving earlier this year to a somewhat tepid critical response (including from yours truly, as you can read in my review for /Film here) and casting a bit of a pall over Sam Wilson's first big screen outing as our new Captain America. The sequel only fared slightly better at the actual box office, limping its way to becoming one of the lowest-grossing films in the entire franchise. The whole enterprise, to put it mildly, wasn't what anyone would've expected from a film and television property that has been all about the idea of quality control for over 15 years running.
All of those factors are probably why you're reading this "Captain America: Brave New World" headline right now, in fact. Marvel movies tend to get a nice, long runway during their theatrical releases, and for good reason. Audiences generally love these movies, which inevitably means that theater owners and chains love them, too. It makes perfect business sense to keep these blockbusters in multiplexes for as long as humanly possible — which, in Disney's case, usually extends to the (pre-pandemic) industry standard of a 90-day theatrical window. Well, that's not quite the case this time around. Barely two months after first releasing, "Brave New World" is already gearing up for its debut on PVOD platforms ahead of its physical media rollout.
Fans who might have missed the sequel in theaters will now get a chance to catch "Brave New World" at home in the coming weeks.
Captain America: Brave New World flies to PVOD in April and 4K/Blu-ray/DVD in May
Is that gamma radiation running through your veins, or are you just happy to see me? Fans will soon get a chance to experience the mayhem of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk and Sam Wilson's desperate attempts to save the day when "Captain America: Brave New World" flies onto the home market. Marvel Studios has announced that the film will be made available to purchase or rent digitally on PVOD platforms (including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Amazon, and many more) as soon as April 15, 2025. Not coincidentally, that's also the same day that viewers will be able to purchase a special bundle of all four "Captain America" films at once, billed as the "Captain America 4-Movie Collection." Marvel also dropped a new TV spot highlighting the film's home release, which you can watch below.
This all precedes the release of "Captain America: Brave New World" on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 13, 2025. Highlights include a special SteelBook release with "custom artwork and packaging," a popup Blu-ray exclusive to Walmart that "unfolds into a stunning 3D scene featuring Captain America facing off against Red Hulk," and more. Those who hold out a bit longer (or, as Marvel is surely hoping for, double dip on both) will also get to enjoy all the special features and bonus content that come along with it. These include the following:
Deleted Scenes:
- A Heartfelt Thanks – President Ross praises Agent Taylor for her actions.
- The Mission – Sam Wilson tries to extract information out of Agent Taylor in the boxing ring.
- Stick Around – President Ross extends an apology and an unexpected invitation to Isaiah.
- Assuming the Mantle — Ever since his high-flying debut in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," audiences around the world have known that Sam Wilson was destined for great things. Join the cast and crew as they look at Sam's past, present, and potential future in the MCU.
- Old Scores, New Scars — "Brave New World" finds Captain America locked in a battle of brains and brawn in the forms of The Leader, Red Hulk, and Sidewinder. From prosthetics to visual effects to stunt work, get the lowdown on these formidable foes and how they're brought to life.
- Gag Reel – Enjoy some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of "Captain America: Brave New World."
- Audio Commentary – Listen to Director Julius Onah and Director of Photography Kramer Morgenthau talk about the film