Celebrate Empire Strikes Back's 45th Anniversary With Cool New Star Wars Gear & Collectibles [Exclusive]

It is a dark time for the Rebellion. Although the Death Star has been destroyed, Imperial troops have driven the Rebel forces from their hidden base and pursued them across the galaxy. Evading the dreaded Imperial Starfleet, a group of freedom fighters led by Luke Skywalker has established a new secret base on the remote ice world of Hoth. The evil lord Darth Vader, obsessed with finding young Skywalker, has dispatched thousands of remote probes into the far reaches of space...

So began the opening crawl of "The Empire Strikes Back," the sequel to the blockbuster "Star Wars" that would come to be known as the fifth chapter in the Skywalker saga. Just as Darth Vader was obsessed with finding his estranged son, so too will fans be obsessed with tracking down some of the cool new gear and collectibles that will be arriving on Star Wars Day in celebration of the 45th anniversary of one of the greatest sequels of all time (and the first film that Harrison Ford was truly happy with).

While the Disney Store has shuttered all of their previous brick and mortar locations inside malls, much like George Lucas couldn't stop messing with "Empire Strikes Back" after it was released, the beloved Disney Store hasn't stopped selling new collectibles and gear online and in Target stores. This year, marking 45 years since the theatrical release of "Empire Strikes Back," is no exception.

/Film is happy to exclusively debut some of the new "Star Wars" merch that will be on sale from the Disney Store starting on May 4, 2025, including a batch of shirts with classic art from the sequel, a special creature-style hat, a mug featuring a certain icy battle, and a limited edition doll of the bravest princess of them all.

Check out the new "Empire Strikes Back" 45th anniversary collectibles and gear below!