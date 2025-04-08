Celebrate Empire Strikes Back's 45th Anniversary With Cool New Star Wars Gear & Collectibles [Exclusive]
It is a dark time for the Rebellion. Although the Death Star has been destroyed, Imperial troops have driven the Rebel forces from their hidden base and pursued them across the galaxy. Evading the dreaded Imperial Starfleet, a group of freedom fighters led by Luke Skywalker has established a new secret base on the remote ice world of Hoth. The evil lord Darth Vader, obsessed with finding young Skywalker, has dispatched thousands of remote probes into the far reaches of space...
So began the opening crawl of "The Empire Strikes Back," the sequel to the blockbuster "Star Wars" that would come to be known as the fifth chapter in the Skywalker saga. Just as Darth Vader was obsessed with finding his estranged son, so too will fans be obsessed with tracking down some of the cool new gear and collectibles that will be arriving on Star Wars Day in celebration of the 45th anniversary of one of the greatest sequels of all time (and the first film that Harrison Ford was truly happy with).
While the Disney Store has shuttered all of their previous brick and mortar locations inside malls, much like George Lucas couldn't stop messing with "Empire Strikes Back" after it was released, the beloved Disney Store hasn't stopped selling new collectibles and gear online and in Target stores. This year, marking 45 years since the theatrical release of "Empire Strikes Back," is no exception.
/Film is happy to exclusively debut some of the new "Star Wars" merch that will be on sale from the Disney Store starting on May 4, 2025, including a batch of shirts with classic art from the sequel, a special creature-style hat, a mug featuring a certain icy battle, and a limited edition doll of the bravest princess of them all.
Check out the new "Empire Strikes Back" 45th anniversary collectibles and gear below!
The Empire Strikes Back with style
First up, Disney Store has some new shirts that will come in handy for anyone planning a trip to Hoth soon. While the adult fleece shirt features artwork from the original "Star Wars," including Princess Leia in a much more revealing top that she never wore in the movie, the other "Empire Strikes Back" clothing items take cues from the classic artwork from the sequel.
A long-sleeve shirt utilizes the poster artwork from 1980, including many of the characters and ships featured in the movie, overseen by the helmet of Darth Vader gazing down upon them from the stars.
Plus, a short sleeve t-shirt utilizes concept art of the lightsaber battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader on Cloud City
Meanwhile, this jersey sweatshirt takes its inspiration from the swamp planet of Dagobah (part of which was shot in George Lucas' swimming pool), where Luke Skywalker encounters the old, wise Jedi Master Yoda, who reluctantly continues to teach the stubborn son of Anakin Skywalker the ways of the Force, with a little encouragement from the ghost of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The front features an "Empire Strikes Back" 45th anniversary logo among a swarm swampy tie-dye colors, but the back features artwork of Yoda on Dagobah that should be familiar to longtime fans of the franchise.
Finally, for those who don't mind looking a little goofy, Disney Store will also be selling this tauntaun hat, featuring a design that looks like the head of the creatures that Han Solo and Luke Skywalker ride through the tundras of Hoth. While the bill acts as the mouth, puffy horns and fuzzy ears stick out of the sides and top. Personally, I'm really hoping the inside of the hat looks like the intestines of the tauntaun, when Han Solo cuts his fallen steed open to keep a freezing Luke Skywalker warm. Bonus points if it smells bad too.
The Battle of Hoth heats up on this cool mug
For those who like the iconography of the Battle of Hoth from the first act of "Empire Strikes Back" (which had the help of the US Army) and a nice warm cup coffee, tea, or hot chocolate will be glad to find a mug that combines both of those interests in a mug that's cool enough to display on a shelf.
The cup itself features a 3D design with snowspeeders flying in to attack the Imperial AT-AT walkers that attack Echo Base. One of the speeders has launched its tow cable, which is streamed across the mug as it starts to wrap around the AT-AT's legs. Meanwhile, one side of the mug features a familiar image from classic "Empire Strikes Back" concept art, with Luke Skywalker in pilot gear crouched outside of a crashed speeder in the snow. You can't fully see that full part of the mug in the provided images, but part of it is visible on the left side.
As for the handle, it's icy and rocky, not unlike the lair in which Luke finds himself captured by the deadly wampa, whose drool on set was surprisingly edible.
This Princess Leia doll would just as soon kiss a Wookiee
Finally, for the collectors out there, Disney Store will have a limited edition Princess Leia doll in the Hoth gear that she wears in the first part of the movie. Leia comes equipped with soft goods clothes and a blaster, as well as goggles and a welding tool that she uses to help repair the Millennium Falcon. Plus, she's accompanied by the trusty droid R2-D2, scaled to the Princess Leia doll.
Both come inside window-box packaging, and since this doll is a limited edition collectible with a run of just 4,890 and a pricetag of $149.99, you might want to keep her in the package. This doll is likely to go fast, so you'll want to be quick to buy one when it goes on sale at 11am ET / 8am PT on May 4, 2025, the same day that all of these items will be available on Disney Store's website.
May the Force be with you!