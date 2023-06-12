One Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Scene Was Filmed In George Lucas' Swimming Pool

From the icy wastes of the planet Hoth to the gorgeous sunsets of Cloud City on Bespin, "The Empire Strikes Back" has a lot going for it in terms of locations. This, coupled with creature effects by the likes of Phil Tippett — who designed the Tauntauns and Wampa for "Empire," along with Jabba the Hut and the Rancor for "Return of the Jedi" — is a big part of what makes the original "Star Wars" trilogy work so well visually.

Unlike the video-game sheen of certain prequels, sequels, and streaming spin-offs, which have had actors performing against green screen backgrounds and on Volume soundstages, "The Empire Strikes Back" looks and feels lived-in and real because it was filmed in real places. And that includes George Lucas' swimming pool.

The swamps of Dagobah may not sound like the best place for a pool party, but Lucas did indeed let the pool in his own backyard double for one in "The Empire Strikes Back." According to StarWars.com, Dagobah was created on a set in EMI Elstree Studio in England. It just goes to show that not every location in the original "Star Wars" trilogy was somewhere pre-existing on Earth, like the Tunisian desert or Northern California's redwood forests.

You may recall the scene in "The Empire Strikes Back" when Luke Skywalker first lands his X-Wing fighter on Dagobah, getting it stuck in the swamp. His faithful astromech droid, R2-D2, falls into the water, but the droid's scope quickly surfaces and heads toward the shore, almost whistling in a bleep-bloop kind of way. Right behind R2, though, comes the fin of a fearsome dragonsnake, which winds up swallowing the droid, before spitting it out. The crew of "The Empire Strikes Back" called it the "bog creature."