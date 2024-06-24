The Wampa's Drool In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Was Surprisingly Edible

At the beginning of Irvin Kershner's 1980 sci-fi flick "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is attacked by vicious yeti while patrolling the frozen wastelands of the planet Hoth. The yeti, called a wampa, carries Luke back to its lair, where it feasts on the bones of some other mysterious prey. Luke's feet are frozen to the ceiling, and he remains injured and dangling, unable to defend himself. Luckily, Luke brought a lightsaber with him, and he's able to use it to free himself and slay the yeti. It's a pity that the makers of "The Empire Strikes Back" didn't think to include a scene wherein the space yeti fought Chewbacca, a space sasquatch.

In the original (and now unavailable) cuts of "Empire Strikes Back," the wampa was barely seen, achieved only through a clumsy costume and clever editing that left the bulk of its massive body obscured. On the 1998 CD-ROM documentary "Star Wars: Behind the Magic," it was revealed that a wampa was originally meant to swim through the snow like a fish through water. There was also a deleted scene wherein wampas invaded a Rebel base and caused havoc.

Notably, the wampa drooled excessively, perhaps because tauntaun meat is so undeniably delicious. According to issue #33 of Star Wars Insider Magazine, published in February of 1997, the wampa drool was made out of a substance called Methylcel, short for methylcellulose, a notably slimy food additive used as a thickening agent in mayonnaise, soft-serve ice cream, and whipped cream.

Methylcellulose has long held a role in movie special effects, and wampa drool was not the only time this specific ooze appeared in "Star Wars."