The One Thing Director Peter Farrelly Would Change In There's Something About Mary [Exclusive]

Comedy feels like it's in a delicate state these days. Not only are studios avoiding tentpole comedy movies for the most part, but the onslaught of what many perceive as "cancel culture" has resulted in a little more caution when it comes to telling jokes, whether that's on the big screen or in comedy clubs. While there has been a lot of admirable progress with regards to cultural issues in comedy, the argument could be made that there is such a thing as being too sensitive, especially when it comes to an art form that is well-known for mining laughter from irreverence and provocation.

This careful approach to comedy has resulted in a lot of retrospective analysis of comedies from yesteryear, much of which often results in people saying, "You could never make that movie today." This has been applied to everything from "Blazing Saddles" (typically from people who don't understand why the movie still works as racial satire in today's environment) to "Tropic Thunder" (again, showing a fundamental misunderstanding of the comedy in question, specifically with regards to Robert Downey Jr.'s performance).

Another such movie that has seen the same assessment is "There's Something About Mary," one of the many raunchy, hit comedies from filmmaking duo Peter & Bobby Farrelly, who also gave us "Dumb & Dumber" and "Me, Myself & Irene." However, Peter Farrelly thinks that his risqué romantic comedy starring Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz could absolutely still be made today. But there is one thing that he would change about it.