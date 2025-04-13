What Johnny Galecki Would Have Changed About The Big Bang Theory's Cancellation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's never easy to say goodbye to our favorite sitcoms, and it has to be pretty tough for the people who make them as well. After working long hours together for years, it all just comes to an end, and the creative families of cast and crew are scattered to the winds. On a series as long-running as "The Big Bang Theory,"

Advertisement

which went on for 12 seasons

and just as many years, saying farewell really had to hurt, but it was made all the more painful because it was so sudden. The show was still wildly popular when it ended in 2019, which left many fans scratching their heads and wondering why it was over, but star Jim Parsons, who played neurotic nerdy genius Sheldon Cooper,

had simply had enough.

When it came time to renegotiate new contracts for the show moving forward, Parsons decided not to renew, shocking his co-stars because creator Chuck Lorre didn't want to continue the series without Sheldon at its center. This led to some hard feelings between Parsons and co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, and in Jessica Radloff's oral history book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Galecki elaborated on just how it felt to be "blindsided" by Parsons's decision.

Advertisement