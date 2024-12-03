The Big Bang Theory Scene That Made Kaley Cuoco Break Down In Tears

For a sitcom that features a laugh track, Chuck Lorre's hit CBS show "The Big Bang Theory" features some unexpectedly emotional moments ... including one in season 6 where Penny (Kaley Cuoco) pretty casually tells her boyfriend Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) that she loves him for the very first time. So, how did Cuoco feel while she performed that scene?

In an interview with TVLine's Matt Webb Mitovich shortly after the airing of the episode (in which Leonard feels jealous that Penny is spending a lot of time with a guy in one of her community college classes), Cuoco discussed the moment where Penny, almost as a throwaway, tells Leonard that the other guy is unimportant because he, being Leonard, is the guy she loves. "I knew that [executive producer Steven] Molaro and the writers had been toying with the idea [of Penny saying 'I love you']," Cuoco said. "Weeks later, when we saw the script and did a table read, I thought, 'Oh my God,' it was such a well-written scene. Then, on the shoot night, we actually did that in one take. Johnny and I were actually talking about it yesterday, how we literally felt like Leonard and Penny in that hallway. We didn't even think there was an audience there, that's how dead silent it was. It just was so perfect, Steve and Chuck [Lorre] came out and said, 'We're going to move on. We don't want to touch that.'"

When Mitovich pointed out that Cuoco looked genuinely teary during the scene, Cuoco confirmed that, yes, she cried for real during filming. "Completely," Cuoco said regarding her glassy, teary eyes. "I cried at the table read. I cried in the rehearsal. I cried in run-throughs. That's why I had to take such a long beat, because I thought, 'If I close my eyes, tears are just going to come streaming down my face,' and I wanted it to look more pent-up. I thought, 'Oh, they'll tighten that [in editing],' but they left it all in there. I guess they liked it."